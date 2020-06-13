All apartments in Nashville
5025 Luker Ln
5025 Luker Ln

5025 Luker Lane · (615) 613-7959
Location

5025 Luker Lane, Nashville, TN 37013
Colemont

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2.5 baths, $1675 · Avail. now

$1,675

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1628 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Just minutes from Downtown Nashville - Property Id: 297489

Available now, Turn key home! This home includes a welcoming foyer. It features an open floor plan concept with lots of natural light. Living, dining, & kitchen on the main floor, along with a powder room, laundry, 2-car garage access and patio area. Upstairs Master suite features trey ceilings, en suite with garden tub/shower combination, water closet and large walk-in closet. Plus two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a linen closet.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/297489
Property Id 297489

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5846654)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 Luker Ln have any available units?
5025 Luker Ln has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 5025 Luker Ln have?
Some of 5025 Luker Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 Luker Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5025 Luker Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 Luker Ln pet-friendly?
No, 5025 Luker Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 5025 Luker Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5025 Luker Ln does offer parking.
Does 5025 Luker Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 Luker Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 Luker Ln have a pool?
No, 5025 Luker Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5025 Luker Ln have accessible units?
No, 5025 Luker Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 Luker Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5025 Luker Ln has units with dishwashers.
