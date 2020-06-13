5025 Luker Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Available now, Turn key home! This home includes a welcoming foyer. It features an open floor plan concept with lots of natural light. Living, dining, & kitchen on the main floor, along with a powder room, laundry, 2-car garage access and patio area. Upstairs Master suite features trey ceilings, en suite with garden tub/shower combination, water closet and large walk-in closet. Plus two bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a linen closet.

No Pets Allowed



