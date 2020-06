Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

339 Tamworth Drive Available 08/01/20 Cute 2 bedroom in Donelson - Cute 2 bedroom or a unique 3 bedroom (must walk thru to get to the other bedroom) conveniently located to interstate, 10 minutes to downtown. Large, scenic backyard with patio. Hardwood floors throughout. Den/office space. Washer and dryer included. Fenced back yard.



