2709 Deerfield Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

NASHVILLE SOUTHERN CHARM! - Property Id: 252088



Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease April-Oct. Minutes to Downtown (Broadway bars, Bridgestone Arena, The Ryman), The Gulch, 12 South, Music Walk, Nissan Stadium, Germantown (amazing restaurants!) and so much more! Open floor plan.Kitchen is furnished w/ stainless-steel LG appliances & beautiful granite countertops. Off the living area leads a hallway where 2 rooms with queen-sized wooden-framed beds are located. These rooms share a bathroom w/ tub/shower combo. Off the kitchen, in the back of the house, is the master bedroom tucked away w/ plenty of natural light. This room is home to a king-sized bed and a sweeping walk-in closet. Stand up shower with dual-heads and double-vanity are found in the master bathroom. In the entry, way off the side door, you will find a mud-room to take off your boots from a long day around town. The back yard has a large patio with plenty of grass for yard games. Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.

Local Permit: Issued 2016 followed by 049102.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252088

Property Id 252088



(RLNE5672049)