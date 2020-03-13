All apartments in Nashville
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:00 AM

2709 Deerfield Dr

2709 Deerfield Drive · (480) 495-1905
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2709 Deerfield Drive, Nashville, TN 37208
Cumberland Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $5500 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NASHVILLE SOUTHERN CHARM! - Property Id: 252088

Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease April-Oct. Minutes to Downtown (Broadway bars, Bridgestone Arena, The Ryman), The Gulch, 12 South, Music Walk, Nissan Stadium, Germantown (amazing restaurants!) and so much more! Open floor plan.Kitchen is furnished w/ stainless-steel LG appliances & beautiful granite countertops. Off the living area leads a hallway where 2 rooms with queen-sized wooden-framed beds are located. These rooms share a bathroom w/ tub/shower combo. Off the kitchen, in the back of the house, is the master bedroom tucked away w/ plenty of natural light. This room is home to a king-sized bed and a sweeping walk-in closet. Stand up shower with dual-heads and double-vanity are found in the master bathroom. In the entry, way off the side door, you will find a mud-room to take off your boots from a long day around town. The back yard has a large patio with plenty of grass for yard games. Dogs under 30 lbs ok with deposit.
Local Permit: Issued 2016 followed by 049102.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252088
Property Id 252088

(RLNE5672049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2709 Deerfield Dr have any available units?
2709 Deerfield Dr has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2709 Deerfield Dr have?
Some of 2709 Deerfield Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2709 Deerfield Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2709 Deerfield Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2709 Deerfield Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2709 Deerfield Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 2709 Deerfield Dr offer parking?
No, 2709 Deerfield Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2709 Deerfield Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2709 Deerfield Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2709 Deerfield Dr have a pool?
No, 2709 Deerfield Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2709 Deerfield Dr have accessible units?
No, 2709 Deerfield Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2709 Deerfield Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2709 Deerfield Dr has units with dishwashers.
