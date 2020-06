Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully renovated to the studs ranch with open floorplan, gorgeous kitchen with huge island, refinished hardwoods, amaziong updated baths and ready to move into! Fenced in back yard with outdoor kitchen area and covered patio...Could be rented as furnishedf for $3,000 per month....could potentially consider 3-6 month lease. Pets on a case by case basis.