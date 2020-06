Amenities

Look no further! This is a rare find. Nestled in Buena Vista Heights, this classy and elegant hideaway exudes charm and functionality. Two levels, garage and a serene garden, patio and deck makes you love coming home. Complete with high ceilings, custom kitchen, 2.5 bthrms, wood floors and granite, you're all set. This 3 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom stunner has everything you need. Don't miss out on the chance to make this place home.