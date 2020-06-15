All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1614 Eastside Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1614 Eastside Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1614 Eastside Avenue

1614 Eastside Avenue · (615) 499-1651
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1614 Eastside Avenue, Nashville, TN 37206
Boscobel Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1614 Eastside Avenue · Avail. Jul 10

$2,249

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1230 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1614 Eastside Avenue Available 07/10/20 3 Bed/2 Bath East Nashville Home-3 Blocks from Shelby Park - Built in 1930, this house is located in Historic East Nashville and less than 3 blocks away from Shelby Park. With a great lot size of 7400 sq feet and a full size two car garage, this home is perfect for those wanting to live in one of the best and most convenient Nashville neighborhoods. Whether you want to be close to five points, or enjoy an easy commute to downtown, Eastside is the perfect neighborhood! Professionally managed by Volunteer Properties. Call us today for more information. We will be hosting a Rental Open House for this property on Sunday, June 2nd from 1:00pm-3:00pm. Come by and say hello!

(RLNE4930448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 Eastside Avenue have any available units?
1614 Eastside Avenue has a unit available for $2,249 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1614 Eastside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1614 Eastside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 Eastside Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 Eastside Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1614 Eastside Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1614 Eastside Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1614 Eastside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1614 Eastside Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 Eastside Avenue have a pool?
No, 1614 Eastside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1614 Eastside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1614 Eastside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 Eastside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 Eastside Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1614 Eastside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1614 Eastside Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1614 Eastside Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Club
1 Hickory Club Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
The Guthrie North Gulch
600 11th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203
Heritage East
821 Porter Road
Nashville, TN 37206
Orchard Park Apartment Homes
203 Sealey Dr
Nashville, TN 37115
Wyndchase Bellevue
7221 Highway 70 S
Nashville, TN 37221
1200 Broadway
1204 Demonbreun Street
Nashville, TN 37203
Nob Hill Apartments
180 Wallace Rd
Nashville, TN 37211
Duet Apartments
300 31st Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity