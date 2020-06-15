Amenities

1614 Eastside Avenue Available 07/10/20 3 Bed/2 Bath East Nashville Home-3 Blocks from Shelby Park - Built in 1930, this house is located in Historic East Nashville and less than 3 blocks away from Shelby Park. With a great lot size of 7400 sq feet and a full size two car garage, this home is perfect for those wanting to live in one of the best and most convenient Nashville neighborhoods. Whether you want to be close to five points, or enjoy an easy commute to downtown, Eastside is the perfect neighborhood! Professionally managed by Volunteer Properties. Call us today for more information. We will be hosting a Rental Open House for this property on Sunday, June 2nd from 1:00pm-3:00pm. Come by and say hello!



(RLNE4930448)