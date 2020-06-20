All apartments in Nashville
Nashville, TN
1407 Pleasant Ridge Road
1407 Pleasant Ridge Road

1407 Pleasant Ridge Road · (615) 861-4191 ext. 2
Location

1407 Pleasant Ridge Road, Nashville, TN 37013
Provincetown

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road · Avail. now

$1,350

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1234 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
guest parking
1407 Pleasant Ridge Road Available 06/01/20 Spacious Two-Bedroom Townhouse - Large Two Bedroom Townhouse with Lots of Natural Light, Updated Kitchen, Huge Living Room, Dining Area and Spacious Bedrooms & Closets! Two Full Bedrooms & Bathrooms and Laundry Closet Upstairs. Half-Bath, Living Room, Dining Area & Eat-in Kitchen Downstairs. HOA Handles Trash Service & Maintains the Grounds & Lawn Care! Smoking is Not Allowed Inside the Property and Pets are Not Permitted. Schedule Your Showing Today!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2630816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road have any available units?
1407 Pleasant Ridge Road has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road have?
Some of 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
1407 Pleasant Ridge Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road pet-friendly?
No, 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road offer parking?
Yes, 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road does offer parking.
Does 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1407 Pleasant Ridge Road has units with dishwashers.
