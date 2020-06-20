Amenities
1407 Pleasant Ridge Road Available 06/01/20 Spacious Two-Bedroom Townhouse - Large Two Bedroom Townhouse with Lots of Natural Light, Updated Kitchen, Huge Living Room, Dining Area and Spacious Bedrooms & Closets! Two Full Bedrooms & Bathrooms and Laundry Closet Upstairs. Half-Bath, Living Room, Dining Area & Eat-in Kitchen Downstairs. HOA Handles Trash Service & Maintains the Grounds & Lawn Care! Smoking is Not Allowed Inside the Property and Pets are Not Permitted. Schedule Your Showing Today!!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE2630816)