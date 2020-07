Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom loft in Germantown with exposed brick walls, soaring ceiling, beams, and hardwood floors. Werthan Lofts is a historic factory converted into new construction townhomes and flats. The renovation included all new mechanical and electrical systems, new elevators, new roof, refurbished original hardwood floors and refurbished original windows. These open-concept lofts offer pool and gym access and are some of Nashville's most unique urban dwellings.