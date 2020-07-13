23 Apartments under $500 for rent in Memphis, TN

AL
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
20 Units Available
Bent Tree Apartments
3471 W Briarpark Dr, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$460
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$495
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$655
1109 sqft
Bent Tree Apartments in Memphis has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
8 Units Available
El Dorado
2743 Ketchum Road, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
728 sqft
El Dorado invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. El Dorado provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Memphis, TN.
Last updated July 13 at 12:36pm
30 Units Available
Parkway Village
Ten Mile Creek
2718 Claudette Rd, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$480
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$645
1434 sqft
At Ten Mile Creek there is a perfect home waiting for you. We offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, ceiling fans, washer/dryer hook ups, window coverings, intrusion alarms and upgraded countertops.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
Longview Heights Apartments
1953 Philsar St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$495
788 sqft
**SPRING SPECIAL** Spring Special! $250 security deposit for well qualified applicants. $200 off second month’s rent. Additional $100 off third month’s rent, select units.
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
4 Units Available
Concerned Citizens Network System, Inc
Longview Gardens
1726 S Orleans St, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$490
788 sqft
Come see us today!! Discover the thrill, excitement and glee of living in Longview Gardens Apartments. Longview Gardens is located in the South Memphis area just 5 minutes south of Downtown Memphis.
Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
23 Units Available
Springhill Community Civic Club
Ashton Hills
4183 Troost Drive, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$500
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$600
784 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$700
1044 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashton Hills in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Crosstown
224 Garland St #3 (Midtown)
224 Garland Street, Memphis, TN
Studio
$495
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Mid Inner City Association for Heritage
951 Alma St. Unit #4
951 Alma St, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$450
Very Cute Quadplex in N. Memphis - This is a one bedroom one full bathroom unit in a quadplex that has been freshly painted throughout. There is a nice sized living room and kitchen which comes with a stove (however, this is not under warranty).

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Bethel Grove
2341 Lowell Ave (Bethel Grove)
2341 Lowell Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$495
1336 sqft
This home is currently under renovation! Although we're unable to allow viewings for safety reasons, you are still able to apply for free and even place a deposit on a home (even before it's ready if you would like) This is a great home but Mid

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Hollywood
1553 Harrison St.
1553 Harrison Street, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$495
562 sqft
1553 Harrison St. - Completely Renovated Duplex + Move-in Ready + $0 application fee + Self Tour - Ready for a quick move-in? This renovated 1 bedroom 1 bath duplex is now available for rent.

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Klondyke
893 N Dunlap St
893 North Dunlap Street, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$440
732 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 893 N Dunlap St in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4151 Faronia Road - 1
4151 Faronia Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
950 sqft
Perfect location in Whitehaven. On the bus line and close to everything including Elvis Presley Drive, Graceland, Schools and Hospital. Property has locked gated entry as well as locked vestibules.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
4157 Faronia Road - 3
4157 Faronia Road, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
950 sqft
Perfect location in Whitehaven. On the bus line and close to everything including Elvis Presley Drive, Graceland, Schools and Hospital. Property has locked gated entry as well as locked vestibules.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1053 Whitaker #13
1053 Whitaker Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$450
750 sqft
• 12-month lease (with month to month option) • Cable or Satellite Available • Range • 2 bedrooms • Refrigerator • Wireless Internet Available • Central Air Conditioning • Carpeting • Window Coverings • Housekeeping • On-site Maintenance • On-site

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
3887 Jackson Ave A05
3887 Jackson Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$495
540 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3887 Jackson Ave A05 in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1033 Whitaker #4
1033 Whitaker Drive, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$450
750 sqft
• 12-month lease (with month to month option) • Cable or Satellite Available • Range • 2 bedrooms • Refrigerator • Wireless Internet Available • Central Air Conditioning • Carpeting • Window Coverings • Housekeeping • On-site Maintenance • On-site

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1087 Whitaker Rd #4
1087 Whitaker Dr, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$500
850 sqft
NO CREDIT CHECK!! NO DEPOSIT!! SECOND CHANCE PROGRAM!! We have very spacious two bedroom apartments. On-Site Laundry Facilities, 24 Hour Courtesy Staff, Surveillance Cameras, All Appliances Included, Walk-in Closets, Close to Public Transportation.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Voillintine - Evergreen
1774 Crump - B
1774 Crump Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$450
1921 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1774 Crump - B in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1364 Gleason Ave.
1364 Gleason Avenue, Memphis, TN
1 Bedroom
$475
504 sqft
Cute Duplex off 51 & S. Parkway - This is a one bedroom one bathroom duplex that has been freshly painted throughout. There are nice wood floors throughout the property as well with a great sized living room and nice sized bedroom.

Last updated May 4 at 07:46pm
1 Unit Available
Hyde Park
2336 Norman Ave
2336 Norman Avenue, Memphis, TN
2 Bedrooms
$400
532 sqft
A Fine House in Norman Ave! It has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a total area of 532 Sq Ft and was built in 1665. It comes with vinyl floors, windows with blinds and a clean bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Memphis

Last updated July 13 at 02:23pm
1 Unit Available
Bartlett Station
2860 Bartlett Rd Ste 12
2860 Bartlett Rd, Bartlett, TN
Studio
$500
1 sqft
Commercial / office rental great for companies, firms, agencies and businesses!!!
Results within 5 miles of Memphis

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
505 N 28th St
505 North 28th Street, West Memphis, AR
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$425
3 bedroom house with storage and large yard - Property Id: 225908 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/225908 Property Id 225908 (RLNE5915311)
Rent Report
Memphis

July 2020 Memphis Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Memphis Rent Report. Memphis rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Memphis rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Memphis rent trends were flat over the past month

Memphis rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.5% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Memphis stand at $708 for a one-bedroom apartment and $837 for a two-bedroom. Memphis' year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, but exceeds the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in the Memphis Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Memphis, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Memphis metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Tennessee as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Looking throughout the metro, Franklin is the most expensive of all Memphis metro's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in the metro that we have data for, Knoxville, where a two-bedroom goes for $971, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Memphis rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Memphis, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Memphis is still more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Memphis' median two-bedroom rent of $837 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Memphis' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Memphis than most other large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Memphis.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

