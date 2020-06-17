948 Micro Way

Amenities

Lovely 2 Bd/1.5 Ba Townhouse - Lovely 2 Bd/1.5 Bath Townhouse in the Inskip Terrace Community. The main level boasts a large living room area with beautiful hardwood-look laminate flooring and a ceiling fan, a delightful open eat-in kitchen with electric stove, built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal, and 1/2 bath with a laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. The second floor contains two large bedrooms with a walk-in closet in the Master and two closets in the 2nd bedroom, and a full bath off the hallway. The unit includes central heating/air and a covered back patio with extra storage space. There is designated parking in front of the unit. This home is conveniently located in North Knoxville minutes from the interstate and beautiful downtown Knoxville with ample shopping, entertainment, festivals and parks. Pets will be considered with Owner's approval. For more information call Annette at 865-560-8861 (office) or 865-312-0277 (cell).



This property does not accept vouchers.



(RLNE5402730)