Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

948 Micro Way

948 Micro Way · (865) 312-0277
Location

948 Micro Way, Knoxville, TN 37912
Inskip

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 948 Micro Way · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1160 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Lovely 2 Bd/1.5 Ba Townhouse - Lovely 2 Bd/1.5 Bath Townhouse in the Inskip Terrace Community. The main level boasts a large living room area with beautiful hardwood-look laminate flooring and a ceiling fan, a delightful open eat-in kitchen with electric stove, built-in microwave, refrigerator, dishwasher and garbage disposal, and 1/2 bath with a laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. The second floor contains two large bedrooms with a walk-in closet in the Master and two closets in the 2nd bedroom, and a full bath off the hallway. The unit includes central heating/air and a covered back patio with extra storage space. There is designated parking in front of the unit. This home is conveniently located in North Knoxville minutes from the interstate and beautiful downtown Knoxville with ample shopping, entertainment, festivals and parks. Pets will be considered with Owner's approval. For more information call Annette at 865-560-8861 (office) or 865-312-0277 (cell).

This property does not accept vouchers.

(RLNE5402730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 948 Micro Way have any available units?
948 Micro Way has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does 948 Micro Way have?
Some of 948 Micro Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 948 Micro Way currently offering any rent specials?
948 Micro Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 948 Micro Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 948 Micro Way is pet friendly.
Does 948 Micro Way offer parking?
Yes, 948 Micro Way does offer parking.
Does 948 Micro Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 948 Micro Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 948 Micro Way have a pool?
No, 948 Micro Way does not have a pool.
Does 948 Micro Way have accessible units?
No, 948 Micro Way does not have accessible units.
Does 948 Micro Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 948 Micro Way has units with dishwashers.
