The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:21 AM
22 Apartments For Rent Near The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
41 Units Available
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
22 Units Available
Emory Place
Knoxville High Apartment Living
101 East 5th Avenue, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$2,095
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
943 sqft
Knoxville High Apartment Living is designed to be an all-inclusive lifestyle choice — your monthly fee includes most of the expenses of everyday living and covers services like housekeeping, transportation, and the most amazing chef-prepared meals
6 Units Available
South Knoxville
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,021
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1210 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Community has pools, deck, and new fitness center. Located close to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
3 Units Available
South Knoxville
Adelade
2701 Sevier Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
745 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Adelade in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Downtown Knoxville
300 S. Gay St #302
300 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1348 sqft
Downtown Knoxville Condo - Property Id: 7417 This completely renovated 2BR/2BA condo is located in the historic 300 Building and in the heart of downtown Knoxville.
1 Unit Available
South Waterfront
2601 Scottish Pike
2601 Scottish Pike Southwest, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
912 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in South Knoxville. This home is super close to UT and Downtown. There's hard surface flooring throughout the house, new paint and new appliances.
1 Unit Available
Morningside
1605 Wilder Pl
1605 Wilder Place, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
756 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Mornngside. Amenities included: central air, central heat, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, USB plugs,washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included. Is pet friendly.
1 Unit Available
Old North Knoxville
840 North 4th Avenue - G3
840 N 4th Ave, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$775
400 sqft
1-Bedroom Apartment recently renovated. Walk into the apartment to a large open living room and kitchen with all new hardwood floors, new cabinets, appliances, and fixtures. The bathroom has new tiled shower, with update fixtures and new flooring.
1 Unit Available
South Knoxville
3710 Taliwa Gardens Drive - 3710
3710 Taliwa Garden Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
Large 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom townhouse! This home features: - Brand new appliances - Brand new washer and dryer - All new flooring - Hardwood Flooring Upstairs - New cabinets - Private patio - Outdoor locking storage area - Large front
1 Unit Available
Downtown North
140 Jennings Avenue - 101
140 Jennings Ave, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
846 sqft
Corner Unit! Tyson Court Features: Parking lot on-site, Quartz countertops, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a washer and dryer in each unit, ceiling fans in bedrooms, and AT&T Fiber gigabit-speed internet available! Great location in the North
1 Unit Available
Old City
118 W. Jackson Avenue - 222
118 West Jackson Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1290 sqft
Unit 222 is fully furnished and includes a parking space. This is the perfect space for a 2 month stay in Knoxville.
1 Unit Available
Old North Knoxville
1129 Overton Place - Apt 2
1129 Overton Place Northeast, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$775
900 sqft
Completely Remodeled One Bedroom One Bathroom Located in Old North Knoxville! This Unit has been Freshly Painted, has Laminate Flooring Throughout and a Tiled Shower! Located Five Minutes From Downtown Knoxville. Lawn Care Included!!
1 Unit Available
1923 McCalla Ave #C
1923 Mccalla Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Section 8 Vouchers Only!... This cozy 1 bedroom. Call today to set your appointment to view!! Conveniently located mins from shopping, schools, interstate, and downtown!! Call today to schedule your showing. $650 Rent + $650 Deposit (O.A.C.
1 Unit Available
2755 Jersey Ave C402
2755 Jersey Avenue Southwest, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$700
580 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo - 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Condominium. Conveniently located near UTK campus. Walking distance to University Commons and other shopping/eating. New floors in the kitchen and bath.
1 Unit Available
1901 E. 5th Ave - 7
1901 East 5th Avenue, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
650 sqft
This property is clean, quiet and serene! The neighborhood is well established and historic! Drive by and check out these 600 sq ft 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartments available NOW. Renting for only $725 a month + Security Deposit $725 (O.A.C.) .
1 Unit Available
1901 E. 5th Ave - 10
1901 E 5th Ave, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$695
650 sqft
This property is clean, quiet and serene! The neighborhood is well established and historic! Drive by and check out these 600 sq ft 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartments available NOW. Renting for only $725 a month + Security Deposit $725 (O.A.C.) .
1 Unit Available
Beaumont
831 Belleaire Avenue
831 Belleaire Avenue, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
831 Belleaire Avenue Available 07/15/20 Knoxville, 3 bedroom home with eat-in kitchen - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Kathy Leveille with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 556-0370 (cell) or (865) 984-1111
1 Unit Available
2718 Painter Ave. D100
2718 Painter Avenue Southwest, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
580 sqft
2718 Painter Ave. D100 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo - 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Student Condominium at Kingston Place. Conveniently located near UTK campus. Walking distance to University Commons and other Shopping/eating.
1 Unit Available
Fort Sanders
1401 Forest Ave
1401 Forest Avenue, Knoxville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1600 sqft
1401 Forest Ave - Forest Av #1401 4BR 2BA House Blue (MCPS) - FA1401 BR1 Available 08/01/20 4BR/2BA Cottage Style House - Located in the Fort Sanders area! Free off street parking in back plus covered porch and nice little yard.
1 Unit Available
South Knoxville
2728 Davenport Road - 9
2728 Davenport Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Remodeled One Bedroom One Bath Apartment with Open Floor Plan! This Unit has been Freshly Painted, Updated Light Fixtures, Counter Tops and New Appliances. Convenient to Downtown Knoxville!!! Rent Includes Trashes, Pest Control and Water/Sewer!!!
1 Unit Available
1925 McCalla Ave - #2
1925 Mccalla Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1925 McCalla Ave - #2 in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Fort Sanders
510 14th St #507
510 14th Street, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$865
507 sqft
* $100 Off August Rent * Large 1 Bedroom Condo - $100 Off August Rent Large 1 bedroom condo with-in walking distance of the University of Tennessee *Special pricing is with a signed and paid lease by April 30, 2020* (RLNE1975349)