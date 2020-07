Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill car wash area clubhouse coffee bar fire pit game room internet access internet cafe playground pool table trash valet

Sitting on top of a lush hillside in Hardin Valley, our one, two, and three bedroom homes have just what you need to live well and enjoy your life. Imagine coming home to an apartment that checks everything off your wish list -- from granite countertops to a kitchen island, hardwood floors, and large windows to take in the natural light and surrounding mountainscape. With local employers nearby and convenient to downtown Knoxville, you will have an easy commute to work or play. And when it comes to enjoying your downtime in the great outdoors, The Preserve at Hardin Valley shines. Wooded walking trails start right within the community, there are outdoor volleyball courts, fireside lounges, and a swimming pool that all invite you to stay outside and enjoy that Tennessee lifestyle.