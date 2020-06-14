52 Apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN with garage
1 of 20
1 of 31
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 26
1 of 17
1 of 8
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 42
1 of 14
1 of 31
1 of 6
1 of 18
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 29
1 of 8
1 of 15
1 of 6
1 of 17
1 of 45
If you want the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains and the charm of Southern hospitality, Knoxville is the place to find your next apartment rental.
Knoxville’s economic stability, low housing costs and high quality of life brings all the most desirable traits to the financial table, but there’s so much more to the city than the scenery and it’s token wallet-friendly nature. Don’t worry, there’s no catch, nor is there a rule that forces you to commit an assortment of painful, yet hilarious stunts, despite it’s name. With that in mind, we humbly ask: What could be better? See more
Knoxville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.