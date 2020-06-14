Apartment List
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 AM

52 Apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN with garage

Knoxville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 06:16am
19 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Last updated June 14 at 06:58am
$
17 Units Available
Legends at Oak Grove
5605 Holly Grove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1500 sqft
Luxury apartments with multiple spacious floor plans available. These apartments include nine-foot ceilings, large balconies, walk-in closets and real maple cabinets. Outdoor recreation areas, pool, business center and gym in complex. Scenic mountain views.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
54 Units Available
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
$
28 Units Available
Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1288 sqft
Near I-40, with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, playground, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
27 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,109
1380 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$595
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
800 sqft
Affordable apartments contain patios or balconies, air conditioning, and extra storage. Disability-accessible complex welcomes pets and accepts e-payments. Pool and on-site laundry. Proximity to I-75 and I-640 is ideal for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$936
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Bridlewood Westland
8700 Hopemont Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$925
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1324 sqft
Westland Apartments in Knoxville TN.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Norwood
1 Unit Available
5101 Garden Meadow Dr
5101 Garden Meadow Drive, Knoxville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,470
2000 sqft
4BR 2.5BA home located NW Knoxville. Home has been freshly painted throughout and has new carpet. Spacious livingroom with a fireplace. Additonal bonus room downstairs. Fenced in backyard. Please visit www.armtn.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fountain City
1 Unit Available
6430 Grove Drive
6430 Grove Drive Northeast, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1512 sqft
FOUNTAIN CITY: ALL BRICK, ONE LEVEL 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOUSE - All brick, ranch house with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms in Fountain City. Large covered front porch. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane
6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1594 sqft
GORGEOUS PEMMBROOKE PLACE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS - Are you looking for a convenient west location, just 10 minutes to downtown & UT? This is it! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a large, open living space with a wood burning fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
323 Vanosdale Road
323 Vanosdale Road, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
323 Vanosdale Road Available 07/01/20 3BR One-Level near West Town Mall - 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, all on one level Just down the street from West Hills Elementary School.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Fort Sanders
1 Unit Available
510 14th St #101
510 14th Street, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$919
507 sqft
510 14th St #101 Available 08/01/20 Premium 1BR Condo near UT Law Building - Premium one-bed condo in great walk-to-class location.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr
1832 Cherokee Bluff Drive, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
This 2BR, 1.5BA condo is located at the top of Cherokee Bluff. Tree lined entrance, peaceful gardens that you can sit and watch Knoxville's city lights at night or just relax during the day.

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
Adair Gardens
1 Unit Available
4836 Fountain View Way
4836 Fountain View Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1500 sqft
Gorgeous Townhouse in the Heart of Fountain City! This Spacious Unit has Two Large Bedrooms with Private Bathrooms and Walk-In Closets Plus Half Bath Downstairs. The Kitchen has Cherry Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances and an Island Bar.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6436 Granite Hill Lane
6436 Granite Hill Ln, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1915 sqft
6436 Granite Hill Lane Available 06/01/20 SIngle Family Home in West Knoxville - 3 Bedroom and 2.5 Bath - Enjoy this spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in the popular Mineral Springs neighborhood in West Knoxville.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Inskip
1 Unit Available
4813 White Poplar Way
4813 White Popular Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1350 sqft
Knoxville, 2 bedroom condo with sunroom - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Steve Smith with Realty Executives Associates at 865-803-3045 (cell) or 865-688-3232 (office).

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Sequoyah Hills
1 Unit Available
1400 Kenesaw Avenue Apt 31E
1400 Kenesaw Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Sequoyah Hills, 2 bedroom apartment in Hamilton House - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
Results within 1 mile of Knoxville

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
631 Glen Willow Drive
631 Glen Willow Drive, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3186 sqft
Corner lot with an amazing fenced in back yard! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full baths & 2 half baths 2-story home with update appliances, granite counter tops, and all the space needed for family and friend functions.
City Guide for Knoxville, TN

If you want the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains and the charm of Southern hospitality, Knoxville is the place to find your next apartment rental.

Knoxville’s economic stability, low housing costs and high quality of life brings all the most desirable traits to the financial table, but there’s so much more to the city than the scenery and it’s token wallet-friendly nature. Don’t worry, there’s no catch, nor is there a rule that forces you to commit an assortment of painful, yet hilarious stunts, despite it’s name. With that in mind, we humbly ask: What could be better? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Knoxville, TN

Knoxville apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

