oak ridge
Oak Ridge
78 Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, TN
16 Units Available
The Oaks
101 Gates Dr O, Oak Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
400 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Oaks in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
4 Units Available
Teller Village
100 Teejay Dr, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$720
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Teller Village in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
299 Jefferson Avenue
299 Jefferson Ave, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$895
975 sqft
Charming 3 bd/1 bath Duplex with covered back porch! **Recently remodeled** - Gorgeous like new unit located in a quiet and peaceful duplex centrally located in Oak Ridge.
1 Unit Available
254 Jefferson Ave.
254 Jefferson Ave, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
725 sqft
Cozy 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex with New Deck! - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. Beautiful new laminate flooring in kitchen upon entry, gorgeous original hardwood floors throughout, newer windows.
1 Unit Available
140 Pembroke Rd
140 Pembroke Road, Oak Ridge, TN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1584 sqft
Completely updated home with large living areas, 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, lovely yard with storage shed nestled near shopping in Oak Ridge. Washer and Dryer included. Living room/dining area carpet being replaced. Small pets only.
1 Unit Available
246 Gum Hollow Rd 4
246 Gum Hollow Road, Oak Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$675
140 sqft
ROOM 4 RENT. Looking for dependable Roommate! Beautiful Fully furnished Home, except for your bedroom, you furnish your own room. Home is in Oak Ridge. Lots of space.
1 Unit Available
141 Latimer Rd
141 Latimer Rd, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,050
1344 sqft
We have a 4 bed/2 bath unit in Latimer Rd. (Historic Highland View Neighborhood), minutes from Kroger and Walmart.
1 Unit Available
304 E Forest Lane
304 West Forest Lane, Oak Ridge, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1788 sqft
For more information, contact Wendy Hohman at (865) 776-2667. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/knoxville/1113275 to view more pictures of this property. Large 3 bedroom 2 full baths. Enlarged porch room with new flooring .Full unfinished basement.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Ridge
34 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
19 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$936
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
1 Unit Available
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln, Farragut, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Bungalow - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath bungalow style townhouse with beautiful views and a great open floor plan in Farragut. Maintenance free all brick exterior.
1 Unit Available
1576 Sails Way
1576 Sails Way, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
1576 Sails Way Available 07/05/20 Single Family Home in West Knoxville - Great Home in convenient West Knoxville locations; close to interstate, and 5-10 minutes from Turkey Creek shopping.
1 Unit Available
305 Lawton Blvd
305 Lawton Boulevard, Farragut, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3689 sqft
305 Lawton Blvd Available 07/01/20 West Knoxville (Farragut), 4 bedroom, with lawn service included - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Ray Gaudet with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 748-3346 (cell) or (865)
1 Unit Available
14297 Virtue Road
14297 Virtue Road, Loudon County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
14297 Virtue Road Available 08/01/20 Basement Ranch 4 Br. 3 Ba. 2 Car Garage - Basement Ranch House 3-4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Main level: 3 Br.
1 Unit Available
424 Mariner Point Drive
424 Mariner Point Drive, Clinton, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2795 sqft
Clinton, 4 bedroom home on Clinch River fully furnished - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Susan Calabrese with Realty Executives Associates at 865-591-9204 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
1 Unit Available
2006 Cypresswood Lane
2006 Cypresswood Lane, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3200 sqft
2006 Cypresswood Lane Available 07/01/20 Hardin Valley, 4 bedroom, fireplace, 2 car garage - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please call or text Ryan Fogarty at (865) 333-4840. This Hardin Valley home features 4 bedrooms, 3.
1 Unit Available
1126 Bob Kirby
1126 Bob Kirby Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3400 sqft
West Knoxville, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3400 square feet - Text or call Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives at mobile: (865) 333-4840 for more information or to schedule a showing. This 4 bedroom, 3.
1 Unit Available
11807 Black Road
11807 Black Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2680 sqft
NEWLY BUILT!!! Enjoy an open floor plan with brand new appliances and hardwood floors. A back patio which opens to a beautiful yard that is lined with naturals perfect background, spacious rooms with modern decor and finishes.
1 Unit Available
10179 Bob Gray Road
10179 Bob Gray Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2587 sqft
Newly renovated single family, 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home located in Hardin Valley. Open site living room and kitchen area perfect for family time. Spacious bonus room downstairs providing a location for get-togethers.
1 Unit Available
3212 Denver Lane
3212 Denver Ln, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2312 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
1 Unit Available
310 Oak Road
310 Oak Drive, Anderson County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1056 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath remodeled home with basement. This home has hardwood floors, tile floors in bath, kitchen and stainless appliances. 1 car garage and LARGE yard located in Powell! Adorable 3 bedroom 1 bath remodeled home with basement.
1 Unit Available
6917 Greenbrook Drive
6917 Greenbrook Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1500 sqft
Beautiful Three Bedroom Two Bath with Two Car Garage! This Home has a Covered Front Porch, Hardwood Floors Throughout, Large Living Room with Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace.
1 Unit Available
2300 Town Creek Rd W, Unit B8
2300 Town Creek Road West, Loudon County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Two Bedroom, One & a Half Bath Townhome. This Unit has been Freshly Painted, New Hardwood Floors in the Living Room, Tile in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. Spacious Bedrooms, Great Closet Space, Washer/Dryer Hook Ups and Pantry.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Oak Ridge, the median rent is $463 for a studio, $589 for a 1-bedroom, $724 for a 2-bedroom, and $942 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oak Ridge, check out our monthly Oak Ridge Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Oak Ridge area include Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oak Ridge from include Knoxville, Maryville, Seymour, Maynardville, and Farragut.