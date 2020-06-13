23 Accessible Apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN

Apartment List
1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
16 Units Available
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1150 sqft
If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck.
1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
$
17 Units Available
Legends at Oak Grove
5605 Holly Grove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1500 sqft
Luxury apartments with multiple spacious floor plans available. These apartments include nine-foot ceilings, large balconies, walk-in closets and real maple cabinets. Outdoor recreation areas, pool, business center and gym in complex. Scenic mountain views.
1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:30am
24 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$595
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
800 sqft
Affordable apartments contain patios or balconies, air conditioning, and extra storage. Disability-accessible complex welcomes pets and accepts e-payments. Pool and on-site laundry. Proximity to I-75 and I-640 is ideal for commuters.
1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:36am
$
23 Units Available
Retreat West Hills
3399 Lake Brook Blvd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1190 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Knoxville's West Hills neighborhood, close to West Town Mall. Pet-friendly units come with carpets, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Clubhouse, carport and tennis court. Near West Hills Elementary School.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
56 Units Available
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
South Knoxville
7 Units Available
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$991
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1210 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Community has pools, deck, and new fitness center. Located close to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
15 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
5201 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$928
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Victor Ashe Park, I-640 and downtown Knoxville. All-electric kitchens, spacious rooms with custom paint, vertical blinds and bathrooms with dual sinks. Children's play park and swimming pool.
1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
1 of 15

Last updated June 10 at 04:08am
3 Units Available
The Vue At Ridge Way
1201 Vista Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$838
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$952
1185 sqft
Spacious homes with energy-efficient appliances and a patio. Beat the heat in the swimming pool on hot days. Enjoy use of the playground. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute. By West Town Mall.
1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
7 Units Available
The Meridian
309 Broome Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in 15 acres of landscaped surroundings, this recently renovated West Knoxville apartment complex offers gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Enjoy 24-hour maintenance, basketball court and on-site laundry.
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
West Hills
18 Units Available
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$909
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1326 sqft
Just a 12-minute commute to downtown and close to Whole Foods and restaurants. New interiors feature wood-style flooring, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community has a clubhouse and resort-style pool.
1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$936
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:22am
$
Deane Hill
4 Units Available
The Everly
519 Morrell Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$929
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1300 sqft
A short drive from I-75 and I-40. Pet-friendly community includes a tennis court, a pool and a clubhouse. Spacious homes have a fully equipped kitchen, a fireplace and carpet.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
$
Norwood
10 Units Available
North Park
5237 Tillery Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$809
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$949
899 sqft
Discover the lifestyle you have been waiting for! Centrally located and easily accessible to all major highways, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. North Park is nestled among trees, trails and beautiful parks.
1 of 2

Last updated June 8 at 11:04am
Forest Heights
10 Units Available
Greentree Homes
4831 E Summit Cir, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$740
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
941 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greentree Homes in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:34am
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:43am
$
Bearden Village
12 Units Available
Goldelm at 414 Flats
414 N Forest Park Blvd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$989
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1003 sqft
Easy access to everything in Central Knoxville, from the University of Tennessee to the river to shopping and dining. Apartments are updated with modern finishes.
1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
4 Units Available
Summercrest
3930 Summercrest Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$660
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1078 sqft
This apartment community was built in 2001 and has 2 stories with 80 units. Summercrest Apartments is located in Knoxville, Tennessee in the 37918 zip code. This apartment community was built in 2001 and has 2 stories with 80 units.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 01:13am
1 Unit Available
Peaks of Knoxville
4013 Peaks Landing Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$680
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled just off I-640 close to I-275. Family-friendly community with children's playground and on-site laundry facilities. Carpeted units with air conditioning, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Park City
1 Unit Available
2643 Wilson Ave
2643 Wilson Avenue, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1076 sqft
COMING SOON, 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bath Rental Home. Conveniently located in East Knoxville near Schools, shopping, interstate and minutes from downtown. Vouchers Accepted

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Downtown Knoxville
1 Unit Available
301 State Street - 202
301 State St, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
910 sqft
This Luxurious loft faces State Street is a perfect mix of historic character and charm combined with today's refinement and quality. This loft comes with hardwoods throughout, 13.5 ft ceilings, 8.
Results within 10 miles of Knoxville
1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
4 Units Available
Teller Village
100 Teejay Dr, Oak Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$720
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Teller Village in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Knoxville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Knoxville Rent Report. Knoxville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Knoxville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Knoxville rents increased moderately over the past month

Knoxville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Knoxville stand at $788 for a one-bedroom apartment and $967 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Knoxville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Knoxville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Knoxville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Knoxville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Knoxville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Knoxville's median two-bedroom rent of $967 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Knoxville.
    • While rents in Knoxville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Knoxville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Knoxville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

