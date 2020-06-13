15 Cheap Apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$595
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
800 sqft
Affordable apartments contain patios or balconies, air conditioning, and extra storage. Disability-accessible complex welcomes pets and accepts e-payments. Pool and on-site laundry. Proximity to I-75 and I-640 is ideal for commuters.
Last updated June 13 at 07:18am
4 Units Available
Summercrest
3930 Summercrest Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$660
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1078 sqft
This apartment community was built in 2001 and has 2 stories with 80 units. Summercrest Apartments is located in Knoxville, Tennessee in the 37918 zip code. This apartment community was built in 2001 and has 2 stories with 80 units.
Last updated June 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Peaks of Knoxville
4013 Peaks Landing Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$680
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled just off I-640 close to I-275. Family-friendly community with children's playground and on-site laundry facilities. Carpeted units with air conditioning, walk-in closets and ceiling fans.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Fountain City
1 Unit Available
406 Watuaga Drive - 6
406 Watauga Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$595
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Check out this great 2 bedroom townhome located in beautiful N. Knoxville. Conveniently located mins from shopping, schools, interstate, and downtown!! Call today to schedule your showing.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1925 McCalla Ave - #2
1925 Mccalla Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1925 McCalla Ave - #2 in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
Lincoln Park
1 Unit Available
500 Farragut Avenue - 6
500 Farragut Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
This clean and cute one bedroom, one bathroom apartment offers plenty of space and numerous amenities in a quiet yet central location.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
1 Unit Available
1923 McCalla Ave #C
1923 Mccalla Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Section 8 Vouchers Only!... This cozy 1 bedroom. Call today to set your appointment to view!! Conveniently located mins from shopping, schools, interstate, and downtown!! Call today to schedule your showing. $650 Rent + $650 Deposit (O.A.C.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
117 Sylvia Dr. Apt.3
117 Sylvia Drive Northeast, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
The Sylvia Community is conveniently located off Dutch Valley Drive in North Knoxville. Only a few minutes drive to Kroger in Fountain City, Starbucks, Chic-fil-A, Chop House, Target, Walmart and many other shopping locations.

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
Fountain City
1 Unit Available
206 Dahlia Dr.
206 Dahlia Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$595
650 sqft
The Madison Square Community is conveniently located off Cedar Lane in North Knoxville. Just around the corner from Kroger in Fountain City, the duck ponds, Starbucks, Chic-fil-A, Chop House, Target, Walmart and many other shopping locations.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
South Knoxville
1 Unit Available
211 Taliwa Gardens Drive
211 Taliwa Garden Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$600
600 sqft
Studio Apartment Available!! Located in South Knoxville near Downtown, UT, and the interstate! - Quiet community - 600 square feet of living space - Locking storage closet - Private Patio - Recently renovated - Open floor plan - Pet friendly Rent:

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
South Waterfront
1 Unit Available
415 Millers Avenue - 208
415 Miller Ave, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$625
350 sqft
This 2nd floor studio apartment has a quiet private balcony. This apartment is scheduled to be renovated prior to availability date.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
South Knoxville
1 Unit Available
2114 Sherrod Road - 112
2114 Sherrod Road Southeast, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$625
350 sqft
This studio apartment is on the 3rd floor with an amazing balcony view. Located just a block beyond the bridge, we offer a secluded setting within walking distance of everything downtown has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 10:51am
South Waterfront
1 Unit Available
2016 Dawson Street - 408
2016 Dawson Street, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$625
337 sqft
Located just a block beyond the bridge, we offer a secluded setting within walking distance of everything downtown has to offer. Rent plus the Utility Fee of $199 includes water, electric, cable, wifi, trash, and off-street parking.
Results within 1 mile of Knoxville

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
2810 Mary Emily Lane Unit A
2810 Mary Emily Lane, Knox County, TN
1 Bedroom
$625
800 sqft
1 person (non smoker/no vape/no illegal drugs) $625 Must have renters insurance and steady employment with proof Rents are $825 to $1300 a month. Houses are $200,000 and up. Hard to find affordable living in area.
Results within 10 miles of Knoxville

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1704 Bobwhite Dr
1704 Bob White Drive, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$550
100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Room 4 Rent! Upscale Home near Knoxville! - Property Id: 175528 ROOM 4 RENT All UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful Fully furnished Home in Maryville. Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc) , Laundry Facilities.

June 2020 Knoxville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Knoxville Rent Report. Knoxville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Knoxville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Knoxville rents increased moderately over the past month

Knoxville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Knoxville stand at $788 for a one-bedroom apartment and $967 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Knoxville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Knoxville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Knoxville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Knoxville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Knoxville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Knoxville's median two-bedroom rent of $967 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Knoxville.
    • While rents in Knoxville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Knoxville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Knoxville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

