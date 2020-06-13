15 Cheap Apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN

June 2020 Knoxville Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Knoxville Rent Report. Knoxville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Knoxville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Knoxville rents increased moderately over the past month Knoxville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Knoxville stand at $788 for a one-bedroom apartment and $967 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Knoxville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across cities in Tennessee Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Knoxville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state. Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).

Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

Knoxville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide Rent growth in Knoxville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Knoxville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country. Knoxville's median two-bedroom rent of $967 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Knoxville.

While rents in Knoxville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Knoxville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Knoxville.

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.