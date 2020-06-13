Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:21 PM

38 Apartments for rent in Maryville, TN

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
16 Units Available
The Ridge at Hamilton Crossing
100 Hamilton Ridge Dr, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$915
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1500 sqft
Luxury apartments at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains. Private patio or balcony with each unit. Community amenities include salt water swimming pool, fitness center, and sundeck.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
913 Thunder Creek Drive
913 Thunder Creek Drive, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1703 sqft
913 Thunder Creek Drive Available 07/01/20 Maryville, 3 bedroom home with fenced yard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
761 Casey Lane
761 Casey Lane, Maryville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1400 sqft
Maryville, 2 bedroom condo with 1400 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Beth Pankratz with Realty Executives Associates at 865-567-5979 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office). This 2 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2303 Pinewood Dr.
2303 Pinewood Drive, Maryville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Maryville City Townhouse 2 BR, 1.5 Bath - Maryville City Townhouse Completely Renovated 2-Bedroom 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1501 Tuckaleechee Pike
1501 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1434 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Tuck house - Property Id: 298999 Super cute single family home on a big lot, on a quiet street, very close to downtown Maryville. A Great Schools property, walking distance to Maryville Hospital. Renovated in 2018.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
218 S. Magnolia St.
218 South Magnolia Street, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1353 sqft
Maryville City Condo 3 bedroom 2-bath - Maryville City Condo, 1353 Sq.ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
203 Tipton Lane
203 Tipton Lane, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
510 sqft
Available Now - One Bedroom One Bath Duplex - Located on a quiet street in Maryville City a cute one bedroom, one bath duplex. This unit has two PTAC heating and cooling systems; side by side refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
205 Tipton Lane
205 Tipton Lane, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1374 sqft
Available now -- 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Duplex in Maryville City - Three bedroom, one and half bath duplex on a quiet street in Maryville City. New paint, new flooring, new counter tops.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
209 McGinley St.
209 Mcginley Street, Maryville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1004 sqft
Maryville City 2-Bedroom 1 bath house - Maryville City 2-Bedroom 1 Bath house,New paint, new carpet, Stove, Refrigerator, dishwasher, Central gas heat and Central Air, NO PETS Call ReMax First for more information. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5796440)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1202 Calderwood Avenue
1202 Calderwood Avenue, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1025 sqft
Maryville, 3 bedroom near parks and schools - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Tony Mills with Realty Executives Associates at 865-748-2854 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1704 Bobwhite Dr
1704 Bob White Drive, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$550
100 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Room 4 Rent! Upscale Home near Knoxville! - Property Id: 175528 ROOM 4 RENT All UTILITIES INCLUDED!!! Beautiful Fully furnished Home in Maryville. Fully stocked Kitchen (plates, bakeware, glasses, etc) , Laundry Facilities.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
105 Marion Street
105 Marion St, Maryville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
Never lived in! Real hardwood flooring in living areas. Tile in kitchen, baths, and laundry. Walk in tile shower in master with both a conventional shower head and a shower-tower.

Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
611 Lord Avenue
611 Lord Avenue, Maryville, TN
1 Bedroom
$800
625 sqft
Real bamboo floors! Newly installed electric fireplace. Walk-in tile shower with a luxurious 4 shower head shower-tower. Quiet lot with off-street parking. 0.8 mile to the Blount County Library. 0.7 miles to Vienna Coffee. 1.

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
1010 East Harper Avenue
1010 East Harper Avenue, Maryville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1350 sqft
This charming cottage style duplex has been recently renovated inside and out! Imagine yourself on the wrap-around front porch, watching the seasonal foliage change we enjoy here in East TN, or running into the local shops, restaurants, cafés,
Results within 1 mile of Maryville

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1439 Peabody Drive
1439 Peabody Drive, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1730 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BRICK RANCHER IN RAULSTON VIEW - BEAUTIFUL and IMMACULATE is this 3 Bedroom Brick Rancher located in a lovely subdivision. Many features to enjoy are the beautiful wood floors and pretty decorator wall colors.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2906 Patrick Ave.
2906 Patrick Avenue, Eagleton Village, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Maryville 2-bedroom Duplex - Maryville 2-Bedroom 1- bath Duplex 900 sq. ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2721 Cansler Drive
2721 Cansler Drive, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1196 sqft
Maryville, 3 bedroom home with breakfast area - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
529 Ravenwood Drive
529 Ravenwood Drive, Blount County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1050 sqft
Maryville, 2 bedroom condo with 1050 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office). Two bedroom, two full bath, 1050 SF condo.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
526 Argyle Way
526 Argyle Way, Blount County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
2750 sqft
Maryville, 5 bedroom home with 2750 SF - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Karen Robertson with Realty Executives Associates at 865-454-7626 (cell) or 865-983-0011 (office).
Results within 5 miles of Maryville

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
806 Old McGinley Drive
806 Old Mcginley Drive, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1800 sqft
806 Old McGinley Drive Available 07/01/20 Maryville, 3 bedroom home with seasonal mountain views - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Troy Adams with Realty Executives Associates at 865-233-6949 (cell) or

Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
3529 Big Springs Road
3529 Big Springs Road, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2250 sqft
Tucked away up a winding private drive, this meticulously maintained, pristine cape cod style home offers over two thousand square feet, three and a half acres, and absolutely breathtaking views of the Great Smoky Mountains.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
218 Barberry Ct.
218 Barberry Court, Blount County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1676 sqft
Maryville, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home minutes from Smoky Mountains National Park - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Debra Davis Johnson with Realty Executives at (865) 591-8281 or (865) 984-1111.
Results within 10 miles of Maryville
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$915
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.

Median Rent in Maryville

Last updated May 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Maryville is $604, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $742.
Studio
$475
1 Bed
$604
2 Beds
$742
City GuideMaryville
Maryville, Tennessee

Looking for a property rental in Maryville, Tennessee? Well, then you've found the perfect place to look. We'll guide you through this little city, as well as let you in on some insider's tips for renting and living like a local Maryvillian.

Maryville is situated in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and separated from Knoxville, Tennessee by just 20 miles. Within the city, there are miles of parks and greenbelts, and a quaint downtown. Yes, this is one of those all-American cities where you can really have it all: wilderness, suburban life, and a wild nightlife in nearby Knoxville. The rental market is small but has a nice little selection. There are cheap apartments around town in the $450-$800 range, as well as some more luxurious apartment living to be found in the $750-$1500 range. Rental homes can be found in all price ranges, from a relatively-cheap $500 per month house for rent to an extravagant suburban rental home costing as much as $2500.

Maryvillians who choose the apartment life will have plenty of convenient amenities to enjoy. Swimming pools, hot tubs, fitness centers, business centers, laundry facilities, and clubhouses are common. Some taller apartment buildings feature spectacular mountain views. And, for those in need of a strong community vibe, there are few apartment complexes to choose from that hold resident events, as well as some that feature inviting community picnic areas and walking trails.

Like we said, Maryville is a place where you can have it all, including your pets. Pet-friendly apartments are common around here, with some featuring very nice, open areas to let your furry friends run around in. The nearby parks and wilderness areas create even more space for pet owners to get out and about.

Lucky for you, this city is sweet and simple, and so this guide will be sweet and simple... and short! You've got all the info you need, now it's time to pay this little Tennessee town a visit. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Maryville?
In Maryville, the median rent is $475 for a studio, $604 for a 1-bedroom, $742 for a 2-bedroom, and $966 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Maryville, check out our monthly Maryville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Maryville?
Some of the colleges located in the Maryville area include Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Maryville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Maryville from include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Seymour, Maynardville, and Farragut.

