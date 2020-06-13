38 Apartments for rent in Maryville, TN

Maryville, Tennessee

Looking for a property rental in Maryville, Tennessee? Well, then you've found the perfect place to look. We'll guide you through this little city, as well as let you in on some insider's tips for renting and living like a local Maryvillian.

Maryville is situated in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains and separated from Knoxville, Tennessee by just 20 miles. Within the city, there are miles of parks and greenbelts, and a quaint downtown. Yes, this is one of those all-American cities where you can really have it all: wilderness, suburban life, and a wild nightlife in nearby Knoxville. The rental market is small but has a nice little selection. There are cheap apartments around town in the $450-$800 range, as well as some more luxurious apartment living to be found in the $750-$1500 range. Rental homes can be found in all price ranges, from a relatively-cheap $500 per month house for rent to an extravagant suburban rental home costing as much as $2500.

Maryvillians who choose the apartment life will have plenty of convenient amenities to enjoy. Swimming pools, hot tubs, fitness centers, business centers, laundry facilities, and clubhouses are common. Some taller apartment buildings feature spectacular mountain views. And, for those in need of a strong community vibe, there are few apartment complexes to choose from that hold resident events, as well as some that feature inviting community picnic areas and walking trails.

Like we said, Maryville is a place where you can have it all, including your pets. Pet-friendly apartments are common around here, with some featuring very nice, open areas to let your furry friends run around in. The nearby parks and wilderness areas create even more space for pet owners to get out and about.

Lucky for you, this city is sweet and simple, and so this guide will be sweet and simple... and short! You've got all the info you need, now it's time to pay this little Tennessee town a visit. Enjoy!

-By Katy Comal