Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym playground pool 24hr maintenance garage cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry bbq/grill guest parking package receiving

The Hudson on the Greenway is conveniently located in the heart of West Knoxville with easy access to I-40. We are only minutes from nearby shopping, entertainment and The University of Tennessee. Tucked away in a wooded setting, you'll find tranquility & splendor in your new home. You will also have peace of mind knowing that we have a superb on-site office team as well as 24-hour maintenance to take care of your every need. The Hudson on the Greenway feeds into Cedar Bluff Elementary, Cedar Bluff Middle School, and West Hills High School. So close to University of Tennessee, Park West Hospital, ORNL, 40West, West Town Mall, and Turkey Creek. Welcome to The Hudson on the Greenway. One of Knoxville's finest!