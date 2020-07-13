47 Apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
22 Units Available
Deane Hill
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$881
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1700 sqft
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
4 Units Available
Forest Heights
Crestridge Apartments
800 Longview Road, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,002
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
1038 sqft
Spacious homes with loft ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the courtyard and fitness center. Close to the University of Tennessee. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
5 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:21pm
7 Units Available
Briarcliff At West Hills
505 Buckeye Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarcliff At West Hills in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
10 Units Available
Legends at Oak Grove
5605 Holly Grove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$919
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,281
1500 sqft
Luxury apartments with multiple spacious floor plans available. These apartments include nine-foot ceilings, large balconies, walk-in closets and real maple cabinets. Outdoor recreation areas, pool, business center and gym in complex. Scenic mountain views.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
31 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
28 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1380 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$945
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
7 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$725
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
27 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
5800 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$720
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1200 sqft
Situated on acres of wooded landscape just off I-75. Apartments feature kitchens with serving bars, step-down living areas, and private patios or balconies. Many on-site amenities, including a volleyball court, dog park and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
23 Units Available
Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1288 sqft
Near I-40, with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, playground, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
2 Units Available
Walker Springs
721 Walker Springs Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with patios or balconies. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Two laundry centers on the property. Easy access to I-40. Near Walker Springs Park.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
7 Units Available
South Knoxville
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,021
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1210 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Community has pools, deck, and new fitness center. Located close to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 13 at 02:24pm
7 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
5201 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$928
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Victor Ashe Park, I-640 and downtown Knoxville. All-electric kitchens, spacious rooms with custom paint, vertical blinds and bathrooms with dual sinks. Children's play park and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:12pm
20 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,137
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,468
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
18 Units Available
Element At Cedar Bluff
9015 Ten Mile Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$699
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen and nickel finishes. Community grill stations, swimming pool and dog walking areas.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
The Palmer
2100 Wilson Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$969
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments just 3 miles from the University of Tennessee. Rooms have garbage disposals, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and tennis court all located on site. Close to West Haven Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
800 sqft
Affordable apartments contain patios or balconies, air conditioning, and extra storage. Disability-accessible complex welcomes pets and accepts e-payments. Pool and on-site laundry. Proximity to I-75 and I-640 is ideal for commuters.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
10 Units Available
Bearden Village
Goldelm at 414 Flats
414 N Forest Park Blvd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$989
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1003 sqft
Easy access to everything in Central Knoxville, from the University of Tennessee to the river to shopping and dining. Apartments are updated with modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
2 Units Available
Views at Elm Grove
3801 Oak Valley Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$739
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1008 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our all new remodeled living space comes to life in North Knoxville. Marvel at all our community has to offer, ignite your health in our state-of-the-art fitness center, and relax near the pool on the sun deck.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
84 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,020
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
13 Units Available
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1150 sqft
If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
16 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.

July 2020 Knoxville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Knoxville Rent Report. Knoxville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Knoxville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Knoxville rents increased significantly over the past month

Knoxville rents have increased 0.4% over the past month, but have decreased slightly by 0.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Knoxville stand at $791 for a one-bedroom apartment and $971 for a two-bedroom. This is the eighth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Knoxville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Knoxville over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in Tennessee for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only other major city besides Knoxville to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Knoxville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Knoxville, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Knoxville is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Knoxville's median two-bedroom rent of $971 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Knoxville fell slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Knoxville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three times the price in Knoxville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

