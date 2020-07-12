/
deane hill
103 Apartments for rent in Deane Hill, Knoxville, TN
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$878
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1700 sqft
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Results within 1 mile of Deane Hill
Kingston Pointe Apartments
6315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$909
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1326 sqft
Just a 12-minute commute to downtown and close to Whole Foods and restaurants. New interiors feature wood-style flooring, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community has a clubhouse and resort-style pool.
Emerson Northshore
6017 Grace Ln, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
Located in the heart of Knoxville, tucked away off of Kingston Pike, Emerson Northshore’s location has you right where you need to be. Welcome to life at Emerson.
7803 Westacres Drive
7803 Westacres Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1296 sqft
Convenient Three Bedroom One Bath Home with Carport. This One Level Home is a First Time Rental. It has a Spacious Living Room, Large Den and Dining Room. The Level Backyard is Huge and has a Beautiful Covered Patio.
8028 Hayden Dr.
8028 Hayden Drive, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1250 sqft
No rent until June 1st, 2020 plus $100 CASH bonus - Exp. 05/31/20 - MAY SPECIAL! No rent until June 1st, 2020! $100 CASH bonus at lease signing! Expires 05/31/20 - HURRY! See details below... These are our May 2020 move in incentives for this unit.
7914 Gleason Drive, Unit 1014
7914 Gleason Drive, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1680 sqft
Knoxville, 3 bedroom townhome condo in Bearden - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
8000 Luscombe Drive
8000 Luscombe Drive Northwest, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
ROCKY HILL AREA VERY NICE UPDATED 3 BEDROOM HOME - Almost new 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom charming one level home in West Knoxville. Home sits on big lot with part of back yard fenced in.
Results within 5 miles of Deane Hill
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,154
1380 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$725
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Crestridge Apartments
800 Longview Road, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,002
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1038 sqft
Spacious homes with loft ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the courtyard and fitness center. Close to the University of Tennessee. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute.
Briarcliff At West Hills
505 Buckeye Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarcliff At West Hills in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$849
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
1288 sqft
Near I-40, with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, playground, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Walker Springs
721 Walker Springs Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with patios or balconies. Beat the heat in the pool during hot summer days. Two laundry centers on the property. Easy access to I-40. Near Walker Springs Park.
Waterford Village Apartments
5201 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$928
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Victor Ashe Park, I-640 and downtown Knoxville. All-electric kitchens, spacious rooms with custom paint, vertical blinds and bathrooms with dual sinks. Children's play park and swimming pool.
Element At Cedar Bluff
9015 Ten Mile Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$699
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen and nickel finishes. Community grill stations, swimming pool and dog walking areas.
The Palmer
2100 Wilson Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$969
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments just 3 miles from the University of Tennessee. Rooms have garbage disposals, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and tennis court all located on site. Close to West Haven Elementary School.
Goldelm at 414 Flats
414 N Forest Park Blvd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$989
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1003 sqft
Easy access to everything in Central Knoxville, from the University of Tennessee to the river to shopping and dining. Apartments are updated with modern finishes.
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$899
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1150 sqft
If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck.
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
The Meridian
309 Broome Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in 15 acres of landscaped surroundings, this recently renovated West Knoxville apartment complex offers gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Enjoy 24-hour maintenance, basketball court and on-site laundry.
Greentree Homes
4831 E Summit Cir, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$740
682 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greentree Homes in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
EMERSON APARTMENTS
501 Longview Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$799
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
888 sqft
Located in the heart of the thriving Bearden area of Knoxville, right outside Sequoyah Hills, Emerson's location could not be any more convenient.