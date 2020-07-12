/
forest heights
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
103 Apartments for rent in Forest Heights, Knoxville, TN
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
Crestridge Apartments
800 Longview Road, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,002
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1038 sqft
Spacious homes with loft ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the courtyard and fitness center. Close to the University of Tennessee. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute.
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
Greentree Homes
4831 E Summit Cir, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$740
682 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greentree Homes in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:27pm
EMERSON APARTMENTS
501 Longview Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$799
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
888 sqft
Located in the heart of the thriving Bearden area of Knoxville, right outside Sequoyah Hills, Emerson's location could not be any more convenient.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
Emerson Northshore
6017 Grace Ln, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
Located in the heart of Knoxville, tucked away off of Kingston Pike, Emerson Northshore’s location has you right where you need to be. Welcome to life at Emerson.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Heights
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
Goldelm at 414 Flats
414 N Forest Park Blvd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$989
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1003 sqft
Easy access to everything in Central Knoxville, from the University of Tennessee to the river to shopping and dining. Apartments are updated with modern finishes.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
3262 Sutherland Avenue
3262 Sutherland Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME ON SUTHERLAND AVENUE!!! - Super cute and charming home located on Sutherland Avenue. Convenient to so many things: stores, schools, restaurants, interstate, and the Bearden Village Greenway.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
5709 Lyons View Pike Apt 1212
5709 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1215 sqft
This is a NO PET building. Open floor plan with laminate floors throughout.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Heights
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,021
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1210 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Community has pools, deck, and new fitness center. Located close to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$878
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,602
1700 sqft
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
Kingston Pointe Apartments
6315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Last updated July 12 at 06:13pm
Briarcliff At West Hills
505 Buckeye Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
903 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Briarcliff At West Hills in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
Steeplechase Apartments
5800 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$720
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1200 sqft
Situated on acres of wooded landscape just off I-75. Apartments feature kitchens with serving bars, step-down living areas, and private patios or balconies. Many on-site amenities, including a volleyball court, dog park and swimming pools.
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
Waterford Village Apartments
5201 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$928
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Victor Ashe Park, I-640 and downtown Knoxville. All-electric kitchens, spacious rooms with custom paint, vertical blinds and bathrooms with dual sinks. Children's play park and swimming pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
The Palmer
2100 Wilson Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$969
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable apartments just 3 miles from the University of Tennessee. Rooms have garbage disposals, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Swimming pool, clubhouse and tennis court all located on site. Close to West Haven Elementary School.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$640
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$730
800 sqft
Affordable apartments contain patios or balconies, air conditioning, and extra storage. Disability-accessible complex welcomes pets and accepts e-payments. Pool and on-site laundry. Proximity to I-75 and I-640 is ideal for commuters.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
North Park
5237 Tillery Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$809
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover the lifestyle you have been waiting for! Centrally located and easily accessible to all major highways, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. North Park is nestled among trees, trails and beautiful parks.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Last updated July 12 at 06:04pm
The Meridian
309 Broome Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$699
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled in 15 acres of landscaped surroundings, this recently renovated West Knoxville apartment complex offers gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Enjoy 24-hour maintenance, basketball court and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,500
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 12 at 06:32pm
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$909
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1326 sqft
Just a 12-minute commute to downtown and close to Whole Foods and restaurants. New interiors feature wood-style flooring, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community has a clubhouse and resort-style pool.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
Summercrest
3930 Summercrest Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$660
905 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$810
1078 sqft
This apartment community was built in 2001 and has 2 stories with 80 units. Summercrest Apartments is located in Knoxville, Tennessee in the 37918 zip code. This apartment community was built in 2001 and has 2 stories with 80 units.
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
Retreat West Hills
3399 Lake Brook Blvd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1190 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Knoxville's West Hills neighborhood, close to West Town Mall. Pet-friendly units come with carpets, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Clubhouse, carport and tennis court. Near West Hills Elementary School.
Last updated July 10 at 06:45am
The Vue At Ridge Way
1201 Vista Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$952
1185 sqft
Spacious homes with energy-efficient appliances and a patio. Beat the heat in the swimming pool on hot days. Enjoy use of the playground. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute. By West Town Mall.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
Knoxville High Apartment Living
101 East 5th Avenue, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$2,095
387 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,120
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
943 sqft
Knoxville High Apartment Living is designed to be an all-inclusive lifestyle choice — your monthly fee includes most of the expenses of everyday living and covers services like housekeeping, transportation, and the most amazing chef-prepared meals