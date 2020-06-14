66 Apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN with hardwood floors
1 of 79
1 of 46
1 of 5
1 of 31
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 8
1 of 57
1 of 13
1 of 17
1 of 14
1 of 10
1 of 8
1 of 6
1 of 14
1 of 8
1 of 24
1 of 20
If you want the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains and the charm of Southern hospitality, Knoxville is the place to find your next apartment rental.
Knoxville’s economic stability, low housing costs and high quality of life brings all the most desirable traits to the financial table, but there’s so much more to the city than the scenery and it’s token wallet-friendly nature. Don’t worry, there’s no catch, nor is there a rule that forces you to commit an assortment of painful, yet hilarious stunts, despite it’s name. With that in mind, we humbly ask: What could be better? See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Knoxville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.