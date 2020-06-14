Apartment List
66 Apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Knoxville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Deane Hill
22 Units Available
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$840
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,121
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Forest Heights
5 Units Available
Crestridge Apartments
800 Longview Road, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1038 sqft
Spacious homes with loft ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the courtyard and fitness center. Close to the University of Tennessee. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
South Knoxville
5 Units Available
Adelade
2701 Sevier Avenue, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
473 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
898 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Adelade in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:26pm
19 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
36 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
5800 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$721
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1200 sqft
Situated on acres of wooded landscape just off I-75. Apartments feature kitchens with serving bars, step-down living areas, and private patios or balconies. Many on-site amenities, including a volleyball court, dog park and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
$
17 Units Available
Legends at Oak Grove
5605 Holly Grove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1500 sqft
Luxury apartments with multiple spacious floor plans available. These apartments include nine-foot ceilings, large balconies, walk-in closets and real maple cabinets. Outdoor recreation areas, pool, business center and gym in complex. Scenic mountain views.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
54 Units Available
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:20pm
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
24 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
Forest Heights
50 Units Available
EMERSON APARTMENTS
501 Longview Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$799
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
888 sqft
Located in the heart of the thriving Bearden area of Knoxville, right outside Sequoyah Hills, Emerson's location could not be any more convenient.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:38pm
15 Units Available
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1150 sqft
If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
$
Fountain City
22 Units Available
Park at Fountain City
2132 Adair Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$979
1006 sqft
Conveniently located on the tree-lined Adair Drive, your new home in Fountain City is only a mile off Broadway and minutes from the University of Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Bearden
6 Units Available
Kingston Pointe Apartments
6315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
5 Units Available
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1042 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:14pm
West Hills
16 Units Available
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$909
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,359
1326 sqft
Just a 12-minute commute to downtown and close to Whole Foods and restaurants. New interiors feature wood-style flooring, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community has a clubhouse and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$936
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
Forest Heights
1 Unit Available
Emerson Northshore
6017 Grace Ln, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1000 sqft
Located in the heart of Knoxville, tucked away off of Kingston Pike, Emerson Northshore’s location has you right where you need to be. Welcome to life at Emerson.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
$
Norwood
10 Units Available
North Park
5237 Tillery Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$809
724 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$949
899 sqft
Discover the lifestyle you have been waiting for! Centrally located and easily accessible to all major highways, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. North Park is nestled among trees, trails and beautiful parks.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Bearden Village
11 Units Available
Goldelm at 414 Flats
414 N Forest Park Blvd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$989
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1003 sqft
Easy access to everything in Central Knoxville, from the University of Tennessee to the river to shopping and dining. Apartments are updated with modern finishes.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane
6938 Pemmbrooke Shire Lane, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1594 sqft
GORGEOUS PEMMBROOKE PLACE WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHS - Are you looking for a convenient west location, just 10 minutes to downtown & UT? This is it! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo features a large, open living space with a wood burning fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
West Hills
1 Unit Available
323 Vanosdale Road
323 Vanosdale Road, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
323 Vanosdale Road Available 07/01/20 3BR One-Level near West Town Mall - 3 Bedrooms, 2 full baths, all on one level Just down the street from West Hills Elementary School.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Knoxville
1 Unit Available
120 S. Gay St. #201
120 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2077 sqft
120 S. Gay St. 201 Available 08/07/20 Elevator in unit! Gorgeous historical 2bd/1.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Knoxville
1 Unit Available
122 S. Gay St. #201
122 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1464 sqft
122 S. Gay St. - 122 S. Gay St. #201 #201 Available 09/01/20 Available September 1st! Beautiful 2bd/2ba condo overlooking Gay St.
City Guide for Knoxville, TN

If you want the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains and the charm of Southern hospitality, Knoxville is the place to find your next apartment rental.

Knoxville’s economic stability, low housing costs and high quality of life brings all the most desirable traits to the financial table, but there’s so much more to the city than the scenery and it’s token wallet-friendly nature. Don’t worry, there’s no catch, nor is there a rule that forces you to commit an assortment of painful, yet hilarious stunts, despite it’s name. With that in mind, we humbly ask: What could be better? See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Knoxville, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Knoxville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

