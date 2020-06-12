/
tellico village
Last updated June 12 2020
18 Apartments for rent in Tellico Village, TN📍
511 Cimarron Circle, Furnished Home
511 Cimmaron Circle, Tellico Village, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1760 sqft
LONG-TERM AND ONE-MONTH RENTALS: Come enjoy spectacular mountain and lake views in this furnished townhome in Tellico Village. Main bedroom and bathroom are on the main level, with two additional bedrooms in the lower level.
116 Toqua Club Way, Vacation Rental Home
116 Toqua Club Way, Tellico Village, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1244 sqft
Adorable fully furnished, golf-front, home. This split-floor plan features dual master bedrooms, each with queen size beds. Enjoy all that East Tennessee has to offer from this comfortable home. Two car carport in front.
124 Agoli Way, Short and Long Term Rental
124 Agoli Way, Tellico Village, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1566 sqft
Lovely single level home in the Toqua Neighborhood of Tellico Village is ready for your vacation to East Tennessee. This fully furnished home features all furnishings, kitchen ware and linens.
113 Cheeskogili Way
113 Cheeskogili Way, Tellico Village, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2792 sqft
Come enjoy the peaceful setting of this beautiful Lakefront home. The wooded lot gives you privacy.
303 Chota View Place - 1, Furnished Vacation Rental
303 Chota View Place, Tellico Village, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1504 sqft
Adorable end-unit townhome in the heart of Tellico Village. This three bedroom two bathroom home has everything you need for your East Tennessee vacation. Up to 6 guests 1 King-Size Bed 3 Queen-Size Beds Home rents for a minimum of 2 nights.
Results within 5 miles of Tellico Village
517 Chimney Rock Drive
517 Chimney Rock Drive, Loudon County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2000 sqft
517 Chimney Rock Drive Available 07/01/20 Lenoir City, 3 bedroom home in Arcadia Villas - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Sharon Arnwine with Realty Executives Associates at 865-313-7215 (cell) or 865-984-1111
3710 Browder Hollow Unit A
3710 Browder Hollow Road, Loudon County, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1526 sqft
Lenoir City, 4 bedroom duplex gorgeously renovated - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Leecia Guetterman with Realty Executives Associates at 865-809-4905 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
1104 Bell Avenue
1104 Bell Avenue West, Lenoir City, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2764 sqft
The Juniper is the ultimate family home, with an open concept living space set around a large granite kitchen island, master suite on the main level, large bedrooms throughout, three and a half baths, and a plethora of closet and storage space.
2686 Avery Circle
2686 Avery Cir, Loudon County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$925
925 sqft
This quaint brick duplex has everything you are looking for, including a highly functional, airy & bright floorplan complete with designated dining and laundry areas, spacious bedrooms, off-street parking, a large lawn, and more.
2300 Town Creek Rd W, Unit B8
2300 Town Creek Road West, Loudon County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great Two Bedroom, One & a Half Bath Townhome. This Unit has been Freshly Painted, New Hardwood Floors in the Living Room, Tile in the Kitchen and Bathrooms. Spacious Bedrooms, Great Closet Space, Washer/Dryer Hook Ups and Pantry.
811 N B ST
811 North B Street, Lenoir City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
1055 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME - Property Id: 119225 NEWLY REMODELED SINGLE FAMILY HOME WITH BASEMENT - "MODERN FLOOR PLAN" NEW ROOF, TILE SHOWER,NEW HVAC UNIT, NEW ELECTRICAL,NEW KITCHEN CABINETS & MORE.... Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Results within 10 miles of Tellico Village
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln, Farragut, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Bungalow - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath bungalow style townhouse with beautiful views and a great open floor plan in Farragut. Maintenance free all brick exterior.
305 Lawton Blvd
305 Lawton Boulevard, Farragut, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3689 sqft
305 Lawton Blvd Available 07/01/20 West Knoxville (Farragut), 4 bedroom, with lawn service included - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Ray Gaudet with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 748-3346 (cell) or (865)
14297 Virtue Road
14297 Virtue Road, Loudon County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
14297 Virtue Road Available 08/01/20 Basement Ranch 4 Br. 3 Ba. 2 Car Garage - Basement Ranch House 3-4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Main level: 3 Br.
164 Ganega Trail
164 Ganega Trail, Monroe County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3225 sqft
IncredibleLakefront home in the Kahite Neighborhood of Tellico Village. Updated interior features hardwood and tile floors, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, pantry, large closets, walk-in attic, and much more.
750 Foster Dr
750 Foster Drive, Loudon County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
Located in the Martell Estates East Subdivision, Unique, large one level home in excellent location! - This home has so much character! 1700 Square foot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large sunroom on huge level lot in excellent Lenoir City location!
12220 West Kingsgate Rd.
12220 West Kingsgate Road, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Beautiful hillside property overlooking the East Tennessee Mountainside. - Enjoy amazing views of East Tennessee from this newly renovated split foyer.
1047 Carding Machine Rd.
1047 Carding Machine Road, Loudon, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1348 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home! - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home features a living room, family room and utility room with washer/dryer hookups.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Tellico Village rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,000.
Some of the colleges located in the Tellico Village area include Lee University, Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.