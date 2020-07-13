Bell Walker's Crossing

Lease Length: 3-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Additional: Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats, dogs (specific breeds are not permitted-see below), turtles, non-poisonous frogs, domestic hamsters, hermit crabs, gerbils, and small domesticated birds and domestic fish. The following breeds of dogs (or any mix of the following breeds) are not permitted: Pit bulls, (this includes American Staffordshire Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Beaucerons Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Doberman Pinschers, Chow Chows, Great Danes, St. Bernards, and Akitas. All other animals are prohibited, including snakes, spiders, ferrets, and iguanas. When and if an approved animal is permitted on a property, additional fees are required. Additional requirements may be imposed. This policy does not apply to disabled persons who require the use of a support animal, which will be reviewed on an individual basis.