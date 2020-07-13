Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly car wash area clubhouse internet cafe dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving valet service yoga on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance business center coffee bar community garden dog grooming area e-payments fire pit guest parking guest suite hot tub key fob access kickboxing studio online portal

Welcome home to Bell Walker's Crossing Apartment Homes in Knoxville, Tennessee! There are places that are extraordinary simply because of the feeling you get when you are there. A sense of ease and comfort, a feeling of belonging. That is what living is like at Bell Walker's Crossing!



We take great care in making sure you have the extra community pleasures and services not found in ordinary apartments including a complimentary half hour massage each month & quarterly social calendar. Any time you want to mingle, there are lots of organized activities, as well as relaxing sports and recreation. We have a free standing, fitness center and a new cyber cafe and WiFi lounge!



Above all, Bell Walker's Crossing makes living convenient. If you are looking for sophistication, warmth, and a sense of community, you have come to the right place. You will find a home that not only has all you need, but also has all you want.



Standard Security Deposit: $100