Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:49 PM

Bell Walker's Crossing

8301 Block House Way · (865) 217-8934
Location

8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN 37923

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1417 · Avail. Sep 22

$950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. Sep 9

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 432 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 882 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1111 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Unit 1223 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

Unit 1118 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,120

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1132 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 828 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Unit 916 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,485

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Unit 928 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1295 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Bell Walker's Crossing.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
package receiving
valet service
yoga
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
coffee bar
community garden
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
guest suite
hot tub
key fob access
kickboxing studio
online portal
Welcome home to Bell Walker's Crossing Apartment Homes in Knoxville, Tennessee! There are places that are extraordinary simply because of the feeling you get when you are there. A sense of ease and comfort, a feeling of belonging. That is what living is like at Bell Walker's Crossing!

We take great care in making sure you have the extra community pleasures and services not found in ordinary apartments including a complimentary half hour massage each month & quarterly social calendar. Any time you want to mingle, there are lots of organized activities, as well as relaxing sports and recreation. We have a free standing, fitness center and a new cyber cafe and WiFi lounge!

Above all, Bell Walker's Crossing makes living convenient. If you are looking for sophistication, warmth, and a sense of community, you have come to the right place. You will find a home that not only has all you need, but also has all you want.

Standard Security Deposit: $100

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100-Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $225 admin fee
Additional: Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Acceptable animals include domestic cats, dogs (specific breeds are not permitted-see below), turtles, non-poisonous frogs, domestic hamsters, hermit crabs, gerbils, and small domesticated birds and domestic fish. The following breeds of dogs (or any mix of the following breeds) are not permitted: Pit bulls, (this includes American Staffordshire Terriers and Staffordshire Bull Terriers), Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Beaucerons Huskies, Alaskan Malamutes, Doberman Pinschers, Chow Chows, Great Danes, St. Bernards, and Akitas. All other animals are prohibited, including snakes, spiders, ferrets, and iguanas. When and if an approved animal is permitted on a property, additional fees are required. Additional requirements may be imposed. This policy does not apply to disabled persons who require the use of a support animal, which will be reviewed on an individual basis.
Dogs
fee: $350
Cats
fee: $250
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Bell Walker's Crossing have any available units?
Bell Walker's Crossing has 16 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does Bell Walker's Crossing have?
Some of Bell Walker's Crossing's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Bell Walker's Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Bell Walker's Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Bell Walker's Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Bell Walker's Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Bell Walker's Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Bell Walker's Crossing offers parking.
Does Bell Walker's Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Bell Walker's Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Bell Walker's Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Bell Walker's Crossing has a pool.
Does Bell Walker's Crossing have accessible units?
No, Bell Walker's Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Bell Walker's Crossing have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Bell Walker's Crossing has units with dishwashers.
