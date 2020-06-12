Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:16 PM

90 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN

Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
56 Units Available
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
$
13 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1077 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
36 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1146 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
27 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$990
1196 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
South Knoxville
7 Units Available
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1210 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Community has pools, deck, and new fitness center. Located close to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
15 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
5201 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1040 sqft
Near Victor Ashe Park, I-640 and downtown Knoxville. All-electric kitchens, spacious rooms with custom paint, vertical blinds and bathrooms with dual sinks. Children's play park and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$925
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Deane Hill
21 Units Available
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1267 sqft
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Forest Heights
5 Units Available
Crestridge Apartments
800 Longview Road, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1038 sqft
Spacious homes with loft ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the courtyard and fitness center. Close to the University of Tennessee. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Bearden
6 Units Available
Kingston Pointe Apartments
6315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1065 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
21 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1205 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Knoxville
6 Units Available
Adelade
2701 Sevier Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
898 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Adelade in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 10 at 04:08am
3 Units Available
The Vue At Ridge Way
1201 Vista Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$838
989 sqft
Spacious homes with energy-efficient appliances and a patio. Beat the heat in the swimming pool on hot days. Enjoy use of the playground. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute. By West Town Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
6 Units Available
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$899
1042 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 12:55pm
9 Units Available
The Meridian
309 Broome Rd, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$899
1061 sqft
Nestled in 15 acres of landscaped surroundings, this recently renovated West Knoxville apartment complex offers gourmet kitchens, quartz countertops, air conditioning, and private patio/balcony. Enjoy 24-hour maintenance, basketball court and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 06:11pm
$
17 Units Available
Legends at Oak Grove
5605 Holly Grove Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1136 sqft
Luxury apartments with multiple spacious floor plans available. These apartments include nine-foot ceilings, large balconies, walk-in closets and real maple cabinets. Outdoor recreation areas, pool, business center and gym in complex. Scenic mountain views.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1177 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
$
31 Units Available
Hudson on the Greenway Apartments
201 Cairn Cir NW, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$999
908 sqft
Near I-40, with one- and two-bedroom floor plans. Community amenities include on-site laundry, pool, playground, 24-hour gym and parking. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pets welcomed for an additional fee.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:34pm
$
22 Units Available
Retreat West Hills
3399 Lake Brook Blvd, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$919
952 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Knoxville's West Hills neighborhood, close to West Town Mall. Pet-friendly units come with carpets, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Clubhouse, carport and tennis court. Near West Hills Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
16 Units Available
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1150 sqft
If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
5 Units Available
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$765
800 sqft
Affordable apartments contain patios or balconies, air conditioning, and extra storage. Disability-accessible complex welcomes pets and accepts e-payments. Pool and on-site laundry. Proximity to I-75 and I-640 is ideal for commuters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 12:36pm
West Hills
18 Units Available
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1085 sqft
Just a 12-minute commute to downtown and close to Whole Foods and restaurants. New interiors feature wood-style flooring, vaulted ceilings and walk-in closets. Community has a clubhouse and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
15 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1056 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 06:08pm
$
34 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
5800 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$949
930 sqft
Situated on acres of wooded landscape just off I-75. Apartments feature kitchens with serving bars, step-down living areas, and private patios or balconies. Many on-site amenities, including a volleyball court, dog park and swimming pools.

June 2020 Knoxville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Knoxville Rent Report. Knoxville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Knoxville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Knoxville rents increased moderately over the past month

Knoxville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Knoxville stand at $788 for a one-bedroom apartment and $967 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Knoxville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Knoxville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Knoxville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Knoxville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Knoxville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Knoxville's median two-bedroom rent of $967 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Knoxville.
    • While rents in Knoxville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Knoxville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Knoxville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

