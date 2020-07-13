All apartments in Knoxville
Find more places like
The Everly.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Knoxville, TN
/
The Everly
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:58 PM

The Everly

519 Morrell Rd · (865) 409-2422
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Knoxville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

519 Morrell Rd, Knoxville, TN 37919
Deane Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G107 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Everly.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
coffee bar
dog grooming area
e-payments
package receiving
We don't just rent apartments. From the moment you walk through the front door you'll feel the comfort and security that makes our residents happy to call us home. Cutting edge amenities, meticulously-groomed grounds, and a dedicated staff contributes to a higher standard of living. Convenient shopping, award-winning schools, local museums and parks are all close at hand, with sponsored activities to develop new hobbies while getting to know your neighbors.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months - 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $199-$299 lease term based on credit (nonrefundable)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 (first pet), $150 (second pet)
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Dogs
restrictions: No aggressive breeds allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Everly have any available units?
The Everly has a unit available for $1,099 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does The Everly have?
Some of The Everly's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Everly currently offering any rent specials?
The Everly is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Everly pet-friendly?
Yes, The Everly is pet friendly.
Does The Everly offer parking?
Yes, The Everly offers parking.
Does The Everly have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Everly does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Everly have a pool?
Yes, The Everly has a pool.
Does The Everly have accessible units?
Yes, The Everly has accessible units.
Does The Everly have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Everly has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Peaks of Knoxville
4013 Peaks Landing Way
Knoxville, TN 37918
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way
Knoxville, TN 37922
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way
Knoxville, TN 37931
Briarcliff At West Hills
505 Buckeye Dr
Knoxville, TN 37919
The Willows of West Hills
7118 W Arbor Trace Dr
Knoxville, TN 37909
Goldelm at 414 Flats
414 N Forest Park Blvd
Knoxville, TN 37919
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr
Knoxville, TN 37920
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave
Knoxville, TN 37922

Similar Pages

Knoxville 1 BedroomsKnoxville 2 BedroomsKnoxville Apartments with ParkingKnoxville Dog Friendly ApartmentsKnoxville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Oak Ridge, TNMaryville, TNSeymour, TNMaynardville, TNFarragut, TNMorristown, TNTellico Village, TNAthens, TNFairfield Glade, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South KnoxvilleFountain CityForest HeightsNorwoodDeane Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

Tennessee College of Applied Technology-KnoxvilleThe University of Tennessee-Knoxville