The Everly.

Lease Length: 3 months - 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $199-$299 lease term based on credit (nonrefundable)
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300 (first pet), $150 (second pet)
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: No aggressive breeds
Dogs
Parking Details: Parking Lot.