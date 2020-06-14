Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:18 PM

57 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN

Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:46pm
19 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
835 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
31 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
860 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Deane Hill
22 Units Available
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$840
726 sqft
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
South Knoxville
7 Units Available
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$984
875 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Community has pools, deck, and new fitness center. Located close to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
15 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
5201 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$924
900 sqft
Near Victor Ashe Park, I-640 and downtown Knoxville. All-electric kitchens, spacious rooms with custom paint, vertical blinds and bathrooms with dual sinks. Children's play park and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Forest Heights
5 Units Available
Crestridge Apartments
800 Longview Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$840
645 sqft
Spacious homes with loft ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the courtyard and fitness center. Close to the University of Tennessee. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
South Knoxville
5 Units Available
Adelade
2701 Sevier Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$895
473 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Adelade in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
$
36 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
5800 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$721
586 sqft
Situated on acres of wooded landscape just off I-75. Apartments feature kitchens with serving bars, step-down living areas, and private patios or balconies. Many on-site amenities, including a volleyball court, dog park and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
$
17 Units Available
Legends at Oak Grove
5605 Holly Grove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
798 sqft
Luxury apartments with multiple spacious floor plans available. These apartments include nine-foot ceilings, large balconies, walk-in closets and real maple cabinets. Outdoor recreation areas, pool, business center and gym in complex. Scenic mountain views.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
54 Units Available
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
718 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:19pm
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,155
771 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
15 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
889 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Retreat West Hills
3399 Lake Brook Blvd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
645 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Knoxville's West Hills neighborhood, close to West Town Mall. Pet-friendly units come with carpets, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Clubhouse, carport and tennis court. Near West Hills Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$920
767 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
27 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
810 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Cross Creek
5000 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$780
918 sqft
Community has a large pool, sundeck, brand-new fitness center, tennis courts and walking trails. Units have washer/dryer connections, major kitchen appliances and forest views. Some have gardens and lofts.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
24 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
$
Fountain City
22 Units Available
Park at Fountain City
2132 Adair Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
691 sqft
Conveniently located on the tree-lined Adair Drive, your new home in Fountain City is only a mile off Broadway and minutes from the University of Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$630
550 sqft
Affordable apartments contain patios or balconies, air conditioning, and extra storage. Disability-accessible complex welcomes pets and accepts e-payments. Pool and on-site laundry. Proximity to I-75 and I-640 is ideal for commuters.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
4 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$825
680 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
Bearden
6 Units Available
Kingston Pointe Apartments
6315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
761 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
5 Units Available
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
785 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
28 Units Available
Element At Cedar Bluff
9015 Ten Mile Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$789
607 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen and nickel finishes. Community grill stations, swimming pool and dog walking areas.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Emory Place
21 Units Available
Knoxville High Apartment Living
101 East 5th Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,200
630 sqft
Knoxville High Apartment Living is designed to be an all-inclusive lifestyle choice — your monthly fee includes most of the expenses of everyday living and covers services like housekeeping, transportation, and the most amazing chef-prepared meals

June 2020 Knoxville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Knoxville Rent Report. Knoxville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Knoxville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Knoxville rents increased moderately over the past month

Knoxville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Knoxville stand at $788 for a one-bedroom apartment and $967 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Knoxville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Knoxville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Knoxville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Knoxville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Knoxville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Knoxville's median two-bedroom rent of $967 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Knoxville.
    • While rents in Knoxville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Knoxville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Knoxville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

