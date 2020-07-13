All apartments in Knoxville
Find more places like Goldelm at Cedar Bluff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:02 PM

Goldelm at Cedar Bluff

424 N Cedar Bluff Road · (865) 269-9034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN 37923

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 10-9152H · Avail. Nov 10

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 07-9182H · Avail. Sep 9

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

Unit 03-9122D · Avail. Sep 19

$779

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 722 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-9198D · Avail. Sep 16

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Goldelm at Cedar Bluff.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr gym
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet access
internet cafe
tennis court
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff offers so much for you to enjoy within our welcoming, pet-friendly community in Knoxville in Cedar Bluff. Our exceptional amenities offer plenty of opportunities for fun, whether you’re entertaining or you just want to relax and unwind. Take advantage of a fitness center and onsite management before heading out to explore the exciting West Knoxville just beyond your doorstep.

Your new home at Goldelm at Cedar Bluff is waiting. Our leasing team can give you a personalized tour to help you find your perfect fit. Schedule yours today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Water, sewer, trash, pest: $55.50/month (1 bedroom), $72.50/month (2 Bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $150 for 1 pet, $250 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month (1 pet), $15/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Goldelm at Cedar Bluff have any available units?
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff has 5 units available starting at $779 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Knoxville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
What amenities does Goldelm at Cedar Bluff have?
Some of Goldelm at Cedar Bluff's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Goldelm at Cedar Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Goldelm at Cedar Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, Goldelm at Cedar Bluff is pet friendly.
Does Goldelm at Cedar Bluff offer parking?
Yes, Goldelm at Cedar Bluff offers parking.
Does Goldelm at Cedar Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Goldelm at Cedar Bluff offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Goldelm at Cedar Bluff have a pool?
Yes, Goldelm at Cedar Bluff has a pool.
Does Goldelm at Cedar Bluff have accessible units?
No, Goldelm at Cedar Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does Goldelm at Cedar Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, Goldelm at Cedar Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
