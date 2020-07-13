Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel furnished in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr gym bbq/grill business center clubhouse coffee bar internet access internet cafe tennis court

Goldelm at Cedar Bluff offers so much for you to enjoy within our welcoming, pet-friendly community in Knoxville in Cedar Bluff. Our exceptional amenities offer plenty of opportunities for fun, whether you’re entertaining or you just want to relax and unwind. Take advantage of a fitness center and onsite management before heading out to explore the exciting West Knoxville just beyond your doorstep.



Your new home at Goldelm at Cedar Bluff is waiting. Our leasing team can give you a personalized tour to help you find your perfect fit. Schedule yours today.