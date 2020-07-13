Goldelm at Cedar Bluff

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300 - 1 months rent - based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Water, sewer, trash, pest: $55.50/month (1 bedroom), $72.50/month (2 Bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $150 for 1 pet, $250 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10/month (1 pet), $15/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds.
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.