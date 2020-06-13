/
35 Apartments for rent in Seymour, TN📍
11 Units Available
Smoky Crossing Apartment Homes
11647 Chapman Hwy, Seymour, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$835
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1547 sqft
Welcome home to Smoky Crossing Apartments in Seymour, Tennessee! Our townhome community is centrally located to the Knoxville, Sevierville, and Maryville area and just minutes from the excitement at Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg.
1 Unit Available
736 Pleasant Valley Road
736 Pleasant Valley Road, Seymour, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2028 sqft
Seymour, 4 bedroom, hardwood floors - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Steve Davis with Realty Executives Associates at 865-681-1000 or 865-983-0011.
1 Unit Available
313 Eldorado CirE
313 Eldorado Circle, Seymour, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1305 sqft
Available 07/01/20 3/2 HOME FOR RENT IN SEYMOUR! - Property Id: 297211 THIS 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME W/ CARPORT, IS CONVENIENT TO SEYMOUR, KNOXVILLE AND THE SURROUNDING COUNTY. IT IS IN A GOOD NEIGHBORHOOD, AND HAS A GOOD LOCATION.
1 Unit Available
315 Burnett Station Rd
315 Burnett Station Road, Seymour, TN
1 Bedroom
$725
880 sqft
RARE in Seymour, 1 bedroom, 1 bath. 2 units available. Large and Open Space in a gorgeous fully renovated top-to-bottom 1 Bdrm/1 Bath. Very tranquil, country-setting.
Results within 10 miles of Seymour
South Knoxville
7 Units Available
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$987
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1210 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Community has pools, deck, and new fitness center. Located close to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
South Knoxville
5 Units Available
Adelade
2701 Sevier Avenue, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
473 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
898 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Adelade in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
56 Units Available
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Downtown Knoxville
1 Unit Available
120 S. Gay St. #201
120 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
2077 sqft
120 S. Gay St. 201 Available 08/07/20 Elevator in unit! Gorgeous historical 2bd/1.
Downtown Knoxville
1 Unit Available
122 S. Gay St. #201
122 South Gay Street, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1464 sqft
122 S. Gay St. - 122 S. Gay St. #201 #201 Available 09/01/20 Available September 1st! Beautiful 2bd/2ba condo overlooking Gay St.
Fort Sanders
1 Unit Available
510 14th St #101
510 14th Street, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$919
507 sqft
510 14th St #101 Available 08/01/20 Premium 1BR Condo near UT Law Building - Premium one-bed condo in great walk-to-class location.
1 Unit Available
2906 Patrick Ave.
2906 Patrick Avenue, Eagleton Village, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Maryville 2-bedroom Duplex - Maryville 2-Bedroom 1- bath Duplex 900 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
3638 East Topside Drive, Unit D
3638 Topside Rd, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
2094 sqft
3638 East Topside Drive, Unit D Available 08/17/20 Topside Drive-3 BD/2 BA Condo Available in August! Great Location off Alcoa Highway! - This end unit in a 4-plex features 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, a family room with a vaulted ceiling
1 Unit Available
1832 Cherokee Bluff Dr
1832 Cherokee Bluff Drive, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
This 2BR, 1.5BA condo is located at the top of Cherokee Bluff. Tree lined entrance, peaceful gardens that you can sit and watch Knoxville's city lights at night or just relax during the day.
Park City
1 Unit Available
2643 Wilson Ave
2643 Wilson Avenue, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$950
1076 sqft
COMING SOON, 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bath Rental Home. Conveniently located in East Knoxville near Schools, shopping, interstate and minutes from downtown. Vouchers Accepted
South Waterfront
1 Unit Available
2601 Scottish Pike
2601 Scottish Pike Southwest, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
912 sqft
Remodeled 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home in South Knoxville. This home is super close to UT and Downtown. There's hard surface flooring throughout the house, new paint and new appliances.
1 Unit Available
1690 McCleary Bend Rd
1690 McCleary Bend Rd, Sevier County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Beautiful Duplex Unit, situated in Sevier County
1 Unit Available
1710 McCleary Bend Rd
1710 McCleary Bend Rd, Sevier County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1566 sqft
Beautiful Duplex Unit, situated in Sevier County
Parkridge
1 Unit Available
2507 Jefferson Avenue
2507 Jefferson Avenue, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1532 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming, updated, spacious 3-bedroom 2 bath in historic Parkridge. Built in 1943 with two decorative fireplaces. Near public transportation and shopping. Close to downtown and Old City. Large, fenced back yard. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Old City
1 Unit Available
118 W. Jackson Avenue - 113
118 West Jackson Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1290 sqft
On-Site Parking Unique Floor Plans Modern Cabinets, Fixtures, Finishes High Efficiency Appliances Laundry in Every Unit Safe & Secure Entry Natural Lighting Large Elevator On-Site Storage Units Available Upscale Living Downtown
1 Unit Available
115 North Van Gilder Street
115 North Van Gilder Street, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1067 sqft
****PLEASE READ**** Large 2 bedroom, 1bath house with a great front porch, washer/dryer hookups, and central heat, and air. KCDC ACCEPTED Follow the steps below to be considered. Application Process. Please drive by the property.
1 Unit Available
1901 E. 5th Ave - 10
1901 East 5th Avenue, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$695
650 sqft
This property is clean, quiet and serene! The neighborhood is well established and historic! Drive by and check out these 600 sq ft 2 bedroom and 1 bath apartments available NOW. Renting for only $725 a month + Security Deposit $725 (O.A.C.) .
1 Unit Available
1925 McCalla Ave - #2
1925 Mccalla Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1925 McCalla Ave - #2 in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1923 McCalla Ave #C
1923 Mccalla Avenue, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$650
650 sqft
Section 8 Vouchers Only!... This cozy 1 bedroom. Call today to set your appointment to view!! Conveniently located mins from shopping, schools, interstate, and downtown!! Call today to schedule your showing. $650 Rent + $650 Deposit (O.A.C.
Downtown Knoxville
1 Unit Available
301 State Street - 202
301 State St, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
910 sqft
This Luxurious loft faces State Street is a perfect mix of historic character and charm combined with today's refinement and quality. This loft comes with hardwoods throughout, 13.5 ft ceilings, 8.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Seymour rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,060.
Some of the colleges located in the Seymour area include Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Seymour from include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Maynardville, and Farragut.