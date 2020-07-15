/
TCATKNOXVILLE
12 Apartments For Rent Near Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville
Forest Heights
EMERSON APARTMENTS
501 Longview Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$799
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
888 sqft
Located in the heart of the thriving Bearden area of Knoxville, right outside Sequoyah Hills, Emerson's location could not be any more convenient.
Forest Heights
Greentree Homes
4831 E Summit Cir, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$740
682 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greentree Homes in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Bearden Village
Goldelm at 414 Flats
414 N Forest Park Blvd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$989
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1003 sqft
Easy access to everything in Central Knoxville, from the University of Tennessee to the river to shopping and dining. Apartments are updated with modern finishes.
Forest Heights
Crestridge Apartments
800 Longview Road, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$952
1038 sqft
Spacious homes with loft ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the courtyard and fitness center. Close to the University of Tennessee. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute.
Sequoyah Hills
1400 Kenesaw Avenue Apt 31E
1400 Kenesaw Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Sequoyah Hills, 2 bedroom apartment in Hamilton House - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives Associates at 865-333-4840 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
Downtown North
140 Jennings Avenue - 304
140 Jennings Ave, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
846 sqft
Top floor unit. Each bedroom is like a master suite with the bathroom inside the bedroom.
3262 Sutherland Avenue
3262 Sutherland Avenue, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$850
768 sqft
CHARMING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOME ON SUTHERLAND AVENUE!!! - Super cute and charming home located on Sutherland Avenue. Convenient to so many things: stores, schools, restaurants, interstate, and the Bearden Village Greenway.
2755 Jersey Ave C402
2755 Jersey Avenue Southwest, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$700
580 sqft
2 Bedroom Condo - 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Condominium. Conveniently located near UTK campus. Walking distance to University Commons and other shopping/eating. New floors in the kitchen and bath.
Beaumont
831 Belleaire Avenue
831 Belleaire Avenue, Knoxville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1450 sqft
831 Belleaire Avenue Available 07/15/20 Knoxville, 3 bedroom home with eat-in kitchen - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Kathy Leveille with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 556-0370 (cell) or (865) 984-1111
2718 Painter Ave. D100
2718 Painter Avenue Southwest, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$725
580 sqft
2718 Painter Ave. D100 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo - 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath Student Condominium at Kingston Place. Conveniently located near UTK campus. Walking distance to University Commons and other Shopping/eating.
Fort Sanders
1401 Forest Ave
1401 Forest Avenue, Knoxville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1600 sqft
1401 Forest Ave - Forest Av #1401 4BR 2BA House Blue (MCPS) - FA1401 BR1 Available 08/01/20 4BR/2BA Cottage Style House - Located in the Fort Sanders area! Free off street parking in back plus covered porch and nice little yard.
Fort Sanders
510 14th St #507
510 14th Street, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$865
507 sqft
* $100 Off August Rent * Large 1 Bedroom Condo - $100 Off August Rent Large 1 bedroom condo with-in walking distance of the University of Tennessee *Special pricing is with a signed and paid lease by April 30, 2020* (RLNE1975349)