109 Apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN

Neighborhoods

Find Southern Swag With Knoxville's Metro Living

If you like to be the center, you need an apartment rental in downtown Knoxville. Located smack-dab in the middle of the city, the metro area has easy access to other Knoxville areas via Kingston Pike and I-40.

Downtown rentals usually include condos and residential lofts located over retail shops. Trendy renters should look for historic buildings converted into modern high-end digs. The Holston, for example, was a former bank prior to its residential conversion. When you opt for metro living, you'll be within walking distance of quaint stores, local eateries, bars, and many of Knoxville's entertainment options.

While downtown is one of the most expensive areas, you'll find some brag-worthy extras hidden under that price tag. Some luxury rentals south of the river come with private boat docks and slips (And, really, what’s more brag-worthy than aquatic machinery?). Some north-side complexes offer media rooms, wine cellars and door attendants. Living here will give you easy access to all the popular locals you’ve probably heard about before, including Market Square, Mechanicsville and the historic homes in Fourth and Gill.

Residences in East Knoxville

Bordered by the Holston River to the south and east, East Knoxville has lush rolling hills and large old-growth trees. You'll find an eclectic collection of homes from the 1920s through the 1960s and country club living, meaning that awesome golf set might actually get put to use this year. The architectural diversity, which spans post-war ranches and estate homes, has something that will appeal to anyone. The area gives you easily accessible routes to the metro via I-40, I-640, and (In triple-whammy fashion) Asheville Highway, as well.

If you want to enjoy the area without the price tag, consider an apartment rental in the area. You'll find one-bedroom lofts in gated communities in the low $500 range. Expect to find lighted tennis courts, fitness centers and great mountain views, depending on the rental you choose.

Step Into a Fairy Tale in West Knoxville

In West Knoxville, you'll find Forest Heights, an area filled with Tudor-style homes and cottages. Despite the architecture, the odds of being neighbors with Cinderella or Shrek are pretty slim, but you can at least pretend they’re there. As such, the area is considered to be a very friendly section of town. Some renters find the homes to be a bit too cookie cutter, but you can find older homes with some real character if you're willing to spend more.

Neighborhoods like Sequoyah Hills, Forest Heights and West Hills, are aptly named. Don't expect level yards and sidewalks in this neck of the woods (See what we did there?) — some hills are steep. If you want flatter surfaces, continue west to the area around the Knoxville Greenway system. As an added bonus, I-40 and Kingston Pike make this just a hop, skip and a jump from UT.

Escape to Tree-Lined Suburbia in North Knoxville

The trees are not pit stops for pets when you're in North Knoxville. That's due in part to the whole “trees lining the medians along main thoroughfares” thing. Areas such as North Hills Boulevard are guilty of such planning, but we’re hoping your furry friends (assuming you have some in tow) will get along just fine when it comes to claiming territory via waste dispersal. While the area has some hills here or there, you'll find level ground at places like the North Hills Greenway or Park. The neighborhoods have a wide range of just about as many styles of homes and apartment buildings.

You can find newly built single-family rental homes or keep your costs down with affordable apartments. The area features single-living apartment options that come with extras like walk-up attic space and patio yards. Other options include townhomes and garden homes.

Affordability Reigns in South Knoxville

The natural beauty of South Knoxville far outweighs the character of the area's homes. The ticky-tacky houses are mostly single-story ranches and cottages, while apartment complexes tend to favor brick construction and neutral colors. Still, you'll get wooded areas and residential neighborhoods at affordable prices.

The location will put you near Lakeside Park and other outdoor recreational areas, where you can fish and walk. That's provided the weather and the air quality cooperate. Night owls will love the area too, with its close proximity to a 160-acre wildlife sanctuary. That’s right, literal owls will love it around here.