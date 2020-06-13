109 Apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN📍
Knoxville’s economic stability, low housing costs and high quality of life brings all the most desirable traits to the financial table, but there’s so much more to the city than the scenery and it’s token wallet-friendly nature. Don’t worry, there’s no catch, nor is there a rule that forces you to commit an assortment of painful, yet hilarious stunts, despite it’s name. With that in mind, we humbly ask: What could be better?
Knoxville is the most dog-friendly city in the Southeast, according to Dog Fancy magazine. Most rental places will allow you to have pets for an additional security deposit, which can range from $125 to $200 per pet, and a small monthly pet fee of $10 or $15 per pet. But, be sure to check with the landlord if you’re carrying one of these furry friends in tow.
Find Southern Swag With Knoxville's Metro Living
If you like to be the center, you need an apartment rental in downtown Knoxville. Located smack-dab in the middle of the city, the metro area has easy access to other Knoxville areas via Kingston Pike and I-40.
Downtown rentals usually include condos and residential lofts located over retail shops. Trendy renters should look for historic buildings converted into modern high-end digs. The Holston, for example, was a former bank prior to its residential conversion. When you opt for metro living, you'll be within walking distance of quaint stores, local eateries, bars, and many of Knoxville's entertainment options.
While downtown is one of the most expensive areas, you'll find some brag-worthy extras hidden under that price tag. Some luxury rentals south of the river come with private boat docks and slips (And, really, what’s more brag-worthy than aquatic machinery?). Some north-side complexes offer media rooms, wine cellars and door attendants. Living here will give you easy access to all the popular locals you’ve probably heard about before, including Market Square, Mechanicsville and the historic homes in Fourth and Gill.
Residences in East Knoxville
Bordered by the Holston River to the south and east, East Knoxville has lush rolling hills and large old-growth trees. You'll find an eclectic collection of homes from the 1920s through the 1960s and country club living, meaning that awesome golf set might actually get put to use this year. The architectural diversity, which spans post-war ranches and estate homes, has something that will appeal to anyone. The area gives you easily accessible routes to the metro via I-40, I-640, and (In triple-whammy fashion) Asheville Highway, as well.
If you want to enjoy the area without the price tag, consider an apartment rental in the area. You'll find one-bedroom lofts in gated communities in the low $500 range. Expect to find lighted tennis courts, fitness centers and great mountain views, depending on the rental you choose.
Step Into a Fairy Tale in West Knoxville
In West Knoxville, you'll find Forest Heights, an area filled with Tudor-style homes and cottages. Despite the architecture, the odds of being neighbors with Cinderella or Shrek are pretty slim, but you can at least pretend they’re there. As such, the area is considered to be a very friendly section of town. Some renters find the homes to be a bit too cookie cutter, but you can find older homes with some real character if you're willing to spend more.
Neighborhoods like Sequoyah Hills, Forest Heights and West Hills, are aptly named. Don't expect level yards and sidewalks in this neck of the woods (See what we did there?) — some hills are steep. If you want flatter surfaces, continue west to the area around the Knoxville Greenway system. As an added bonus, I-40 and Kingston Pike make this just a hop, skip and a jump from UT.
Escape to Tree-Lined Suburbia in North Knoxville
The trees are not pit stops for pets when you're in North Knoxville. That's due in part to the whole “trees lining the medians along main thoroughfares” thing. Areas such as North Hills Boulevard are guilty of such planning, but we’re hoping your furry friends (assuming you have some in tow) will get along just fine when it comes to claiming territory via waste dispersal. While the area has some hills here or there, you'll find level ground at places like the North Hills Greenway or Park. The neighborhoods have a wide range of just about as many styles of homes and apartment buildings.
You can find newly built single-family rental homes or keep your costs down with affordable apartments. The area features single-living apartment options that come with extras like walk-up attic space and patio yards. Other options include townhomes and garden homes.
Affordability Reigns in South Knoxville
The natural beauty of South Knoxville far outweighs the character of the area's homes. The ticky-tacky houses are mostly single-story ranches and cottages, while apartment complexes tend to favor brick construction and neutral colors. Still, you'll get wooded areas and residential neighborhoods at affordable prices.
The location will put you near Lakeside Park and other outdoor recreational areas, where you can fish and walk. That's provided the weather and the air quality cooperate. Night owls will love the area too, with its close proximity to a 160-acre wildlife sanctuary. That’s right, literal owls will love it around here.
Summer is a great time to look for a rental in Knoxville. Most leases will be 12 months long. Avoid trying to find a place around August and September, when there's an increase of competition and wait times.
Whether you want stunning single-family estates or trendy lofts, Knoxville has just the apartment rental you need. What are you waiting for? Get out there and get hunting!
June 2020 Knoxville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Knoxville Rent Report. Knoxville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Knoxville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Knoxville rents increased moderately over the past month
Knoxville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Knoxville stand at $788 for a one-bedroom apartment and $967 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Knoxville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Tennessee
Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Knoxville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
- Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).
Knoxville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
Rent growth in Knoxville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Knoxville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Knoxville's median two-bedroom rent of $967 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Knoxville.
- While rents in Knoxville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Knoxville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Knoxville.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.
Renter Confidence Survey
Apartment List has released Knoxville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Knoxville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List....
Here’s how Knoxville ranks on:
Apartment List has released Knoxville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Knoxville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, and many received average scores."
Key findings in Knoxville include the following:
- Knoxville renters gave their city a B- overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Knoxville were affordability (A+), weather (A) and jobs and career opportunities (A).
- The areas of concern to Knoxville renters are recreational activities (C+) and public transit (C).
- Knoxville did relatively poorly compared to other Tennessee cities like Nashville (A-) but relatively well compared to Memphis (C).
- Knoxville did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Miami, FL (C+), New York, NY (C+) and Los Angeles, CA (C+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "Overall I love it, but it’s very spread out and that can make it hard to enjoy everything." – Hayley H.
- "I love the proximity to outdoor activities. There’s lots to do and the growing coffee and craft brewery scene is great. But traffic can be surprisingly bad for such a small town, especially where the three highways meet." – Jill B.
- "Love that people are friendly and there are lots of places to eat. But I hate that jobs seem to be low-income and traffic can be bad." – Frank J.
- "Love the mountains and trails being so close. Tons of nature parks. But I hate that the sales taxes are so high." – Samantha H.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.