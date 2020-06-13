Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

109 Apartments for rent in Knoxville, TN

South Knoxville
Fountain City
Forest Heights
Norwood
Deane Hill
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
$
Forest Heights
51 Units Available
EMERSON APARTMENTS
501 Longview Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$799
472 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
511 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
888 sqft
Located in the heart of the thriving Bearden area of Knoxville, right outside Sequoyah Hills, Emerson's location could not be any more convenient.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
16 Units Available
Copper Pointe
401 S Gallaher View Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$799
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$899
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1150 sqft
If you are looking for an exceptional community in Knoxville, Tennessee, where extraordinary service is the norm, your search ends here. Once you explore our appealing pet-friendly apartments, you’ll wish you had brought the moving truck.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:19am
$
17 Units Available
Legends at Oak Grove
5605 Holly Grove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$959
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1500 sqft
Luxury apartments with multiple spacious floor plans available. These apartments include nine-foot ceilings, large balconies, walk-in closets and real maple cabinets. Outdoor recreation areas, pool, business center and gym in complex. Scenic mountain views.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:21am
$
34 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
5800 Central Avenue Pike, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$721
586 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,179
1200 sqft
Situated on acres of wooded landscape just off I-75. Apartments feature kitchens with serving bars, step-down living areas, and private patios or balconies. Many on-site amenities, including a volleyball court, dog park and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Cross Creek
5000 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$780
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
1083 sqft
Community has a large pool, sundeck, brand-new fitness center, tennis courts and walking trails. Units have washer/dryer connections, major kitchen appliances and forest views. Some have gardens and lofts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Bell Walker's Crossing
8301 Block House Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Comfortable apartments with garden soaking tubs and breakfast bars. Relax in the resident lounge or work out at the fitness center. Play sports and picnic at nearby West Hills/John Bynon Park. By I-75.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:01am
19 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
24 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:25am
$
Fountain City
22 Units Available
Park at Fountain City
2132 Adair Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
855 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$979
1006 sqft
Conveniently located on the tree-lined Adair Drive, your new home in Fountain City is only a mile off Broadway and minutes from the University of Tennessee.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Windsor Court
614 Cedar Ln, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$595
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
800 sqft
Affordable apartments contain patios or balconies, air conditioning, and extra storage. Disability-accessible complex welcomes pets and accepts e-payments. Pool and on-site laundry. Proximity to I-75 and I-640 is ideal for commuters.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Eagle Pointe
8608 Eagle Pointe Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1380 sqft
Eagle Pointe Apartments in Knoxville, Tennessee, offer a clubhouse and beautifully landscaped, flower-filled grounds. Apartments have new carpet, updated kitchens and lots of light. Classic colonial exteriors.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
23 Units Available
Retreat West Hills
3399 Lake Brook Blvd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$779
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1190 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes in Knoxville's West Hills neighborhood, close to West Town Mall. Pet-friendly units come with carpets, ceiling fans and air conditioning. Clubhouse, carport and tennis court. Near West Hills Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
56 Units Available
One Riverwalk
221 E Blount Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1107 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$915
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
South Knoxville
7 Units Available
The Henley
200 Lowwood Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$991
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1210 sqft
Units feature granite countertops, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Community has pools, deck, and new fitness center. Located close to the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
15 Units Available
Waterford Village Apartments
5201 Western Ave, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$928
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,018
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Victor Ashe Park, I-640 and downtown Knoxville. All-electric kitchens, spacious rooms with custom paint, vertical blinds and bathrooms with dual sinks. Children's play park and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
4 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 79

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Deane Hill
21 Units Available
Windover Apartment Homes
301 Cheshire Dr, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$840
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,111
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartments feature central air/heating and hardwood floors. Residents get access to a tennis court, picnic area and fitness center. Near I-40. Close to Lakeshore Park, West Town Mall and University of Tennessee Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Forest Heights
5 Units Available
Crestridge Apartments
800 Longview Road, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$814
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,031
1038 sqft
Spacious homes with loft ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the courtyard and fitness center. Close to the University of Tennessee. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
Bearden
6 Units Available
Kingston Pointe Apartments
6315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1200 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
South Knoxville
6 Units Available
Adelade
2701 Sevier Avenue, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
473 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
898 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Adelade in Knoxville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 10 at 04:08am
3 Units Available
The Vue At Ridge Way
1201 Vista Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$838
989 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$952
1185 sqft
Spacious homes with energy-efficient appliances and a patio. Beat the heat in the swimming pool on hot days. Enjoy use of the playground. Minutes from I-40 for a smooth commute. By West Town Mall.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
5 Units Available
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1042 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.

Median Rent in Knoxville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Knoxville is $787, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $967.
Studio
$619
1 Bed
$787
2 Beds
$967
3+ Beds
$1,258
City GuideKnoxville
If you want the beauty of the Great Smoky Mountains and the charm of Southern hospitality, Knoxville is the place to find your next apartment rental.

Knoxville’s economic stability, low housing costs and high quality of life brings all the most desirable traits to the financial table, but there’s so much more to the city than the scenery and it’s token wallet-friendly nature. Don’t worry, there’s no catch, nor is there a rule that forces you to commit an assortment of painful, yet hilarious stunts, despite it’s name. With that in mind, we humbly ask: What could be better?

Bring Fido Along

Knoxville is the most dog-friendly city in the Southeast, according to Dog Fancy magazine. Most rental places will allow you to have pets for an additional security deposit, which can range from $125 to $200 per pet, and a small monthly pet fee of $10 or $15 per pet. But, be sure to check with the landlord if you’re carrying one of these furry friends in tow.

Neighborhoods

Find Southern Swag With Knoxville's Metro Living

If you like to be the center, you need an apartment rental in downtown Knoxville. Located smack-dab in the middle of the city, the metro area has easy access to other Knoxville areas via Kingston Pike and I-40.

Downtown rentals usually include condos and residential lofts located over retail shops. Trendy renters should look for historic buildings converted into modern high-end digs. The Holston, for example, was a former bank prior to its residential conversion. When you opt for metro living, you'll be within walking distance of quaint stores, local eateries, bars, and many of Knoxville's entertainment options.

While downtown is one of the most expensive areas, you'll find some brag-worthy extras hidden under that price tag. Some luxury rentals south of the river come with private boat docks and slips (And, really, what’s more brag-worthy than aquatic machinery?). Some north-side complexes offer media rooms, wine cellars and door attendants. Living here will give you easy access to all the popular locals you’ve probably heard about before, including Market Square, Mechanicsville and the historic homes in Fourth and Gill.

Residences in East Knoxville

Bordered by the Holston River to the south and east, East Knoxville has lush rolling hills and large old-growth trees. You'll find an eclectic collection of homes from the 1920s through the 1960s and country club living, meaning that awesome golf set might actually get put to use this year. The architectural diversity, which spans post-war ranches and estate homes, has something that will appeal to anyone. The area gives you easily accessible routes to the metro via I-40, I-640, and (In triple-whammy fashion) Asheville Highway, as well.

If you want to enjoy the area without the price tag, consider an apartment rental in the area. You'll find one-bedroom lofts in gated communities in the low $500 range. Expect to find lighted tennis courts, fitness centers and great mountain views, depending on the rental you choose.

Step Into a Fairy Tale in West Knoxville

In West Knoxville, you'll find Forest Heights, an area filled with Tudor-style homes and cottages. Despite the architecture, the odds of being neighbors with Cinderella or Shrek are pretty slim, but you can at least pretend they’re there. As such, the area is considered to be a very friendly section of town. Some renters find the homes to be a bit too cookie cutter, but you can find older homes with some real character if you're willing to spend more.

Neighborhoods like Sequoyah Hills, Forest Heights and West Hills, are aptly named. Don't expect level yards and sidewalks in this neck of the woods (See what we did there?) — some hills are steep. If you want flatter surfaces, continue west to the area around the Knoxville Greenway system. As an added bonus, I-40 and Kingston Pike make this just a hop, skip and a jump from UT.

Escape to Tree-Lined Suburbia in North Knoxville

The trees are not pit stops for pets when you're in North Knoxville. That's due in part to the whole “trees lining the medians along main thoroughfares” thing. Areas such as North Hills Boulevard are guilty of such planning, but we’re hoping your furry friends (assuming you have some in tow) will get along just fine when it comes to claiming territory via waste dispersal. While the area has some hills here or there, you'll find level ground at places like the North Hills Greenway or Park. The neighborhoods have a wide range of just about as many styles of homes and apartment buildings.

You can find newly built single-family rental homes or keep your costs down with affordable apartments. The area features single-living apartment options that come with extras like walk-up attic space and patio yards. Other options include townhomes and garden homes.

Affordability Reigns in South Knoxville

The natural beauty of South Knoxville far outweighs the character of the area's homes. The ticky-tacky houses are mostly single-story ranches and cottages, while apartment complexes tend to favor brick construction and neutral colors. Still, you'll get wooded areas and residential neighborhoods at affordable prices.

The location will put you near Lakeside Park and other outdoor recreational areas, where you can fish and walk. That's provided the weather and the air quality cooperate. Night owls will love the area too, with its close proximity to a 160-acre wildlife sanctuary. That’s right, literal owls will love it around here.

Finding the Perfect Knoxville Pad

Summer is a great time to look for a rental in Knoxville. Most leases will be 12 months long. Avoid trying to find a place around August and September, when there's an increase of competition and wait times.

Whether you want stunning single-family estates or trendy lofts, Knoxville has just the apartment rental you need. What are you waiting for? Get out there and get hunting!

June 2020 Knoxville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Knoxville Rent Report. Knoxville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Knoxville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Knoxville rents increased moderately over the past month

Knoxville rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Knoxville stand at $788 for a one-bedroom apartment and $967 for a two-bedroom. This is the seventh straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in October of last year. Knoxville's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Knoxville, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 1.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,354; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Kingsport, where a two-bedroom goes for $609, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.9%).
    • Clarksville, Franklin, and Johnson City have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.4%, 3.1%, and 2.9%, respectively).

    Knoxville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Knoxville has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Knoxville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Knoxville's median two-bedroom rent of $967 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Knoxville.
    • While rents in Knoxville remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), Denver (-0.4%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $3,071, $1,188, and $1,351 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Knoxville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Knoxville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Knoxville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Knoxville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List....

    View full Knoxville Renter Survey

    Here’s how Knoxville ranks on:

    B-
    Overall satisfaction
    B+
    Safety and crime rate
    A
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C+
    Recreational activities
    A+
    Affordability
    B
    Quality of schools
    B
    Social Life
    A
    Weather
    A-
    Commute time
    A-
    State and local taxes
    C
    Public transit
    A-
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Knoxville’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

    "Knoxville renters expressed general satisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received above average scores, and many received average scores."

    Key findings in Knoxville include the following:

    • Knoxville renters gave their city a B- overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Knoxville were affordability (A+), weather (A) and jobs and career opportunities (A).
    • The areas of concern to Knoxville renters are recreational activities (C+) and public transit (C).
    • Knoxville did relatively poorly compared to other Tennessee cities like Nashville (A-) but relatively well compared to Memphis (C).
    • Knoxville did relatively well compared to other cities nationwide, including Miami, FL (C+), New York, NY (C+) and Los Angeles, CA (C+).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "Overall I love it, but it’s very spread out and that can make it hard to enjoy everything." – Hayley H.
    • "I love the proximity to outdoor activities. There’s lots to do and the growing coffee and craft brewery scene is great. But traffic can be surprisingly bad for such a small town, especially where the three highways meet." – Jill B.
    • "Love that people are friendly and there are lots of places to eat. But I hate that jobs seem to be low-income and traffic can be bad." – Frank J.
    • "Love the mountains and trails being so close. Tons of nature parks. But I hate that the sales taxes are so high." – Samantha H.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Knoxville?
    In Knoxville, the median rent is $619 for a studio, $787 for a 1-bedroom, $967 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,258 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Knoxville, check out our monthly Knoxville Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Knoxville?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Knoxville include South Knoxville, Fountain City, Forest Heights, Norwood, and Deane Hill.
    How pet-friendly is Knoxville?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Knoxville received a letter grade of A- for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Knoxville?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Knoxville received a letter grade of A for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Knoxville?
    Knoxville renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Knoxville did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Knoxville?
    Knoxville renters gave their city a letter grade of B when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Knoxville did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Knoxville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Knoxville area include Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Knoxville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Knoxville from include Oak Ridge, Maryville, Seymour, Maynardville, and Farragut.

