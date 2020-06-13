/
/
farragut
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:42 PM
80 Apartments for rent in Farragut, TN📍
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln
13036 Hampshire Bay Ln, Farragut, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2036 sqft
Spacious 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath Bungalow - Spacious 3 bedroom 3 bath bungalow style townhouse with beautiful views and a great open floor plan in Farragut. Maintenance free all brick exterior.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
305 Lawton Blvd
305 Lawton Boulevard, Farragut, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3689 sqft
305 Lawton Blvd Available 07/01/20 West Knoxville (Farragut), 4 bedroom, with lawn service included - For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact Ray Gaudet with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 748-3346 (cell) or (865)
1 of 45
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
631 Glen Willow Drive
631 Glen Willow Drive, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3186 sqft
Corner lot with an amazing fenced in back yard! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 full baths & 2 half baths 2-story home with update appliances, granite counter tops, and all the space needed for family and friend functions.
1 of 32
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
12220 West Kingsgate Rd.
12220 West Kingsgate Road, Farragut, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
Beautiful hillside property overlooking the East Tennessee Mountainside. - Enjoy amazing views of East Tennessee from this newly renovated split foyer.
Results within 1 mile of Farragut
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
312 Queen Victoria Way
312 Queen Victoria Way, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1360 sqft
312 Queen Victoria Way Available 07/01/20 Farragut, 2 bedroom condo in great location - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Julie Spivey with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 360-6856 (cell) or (865) 983-0011
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
905 Ashley Michelle Ct.
905 Ashley Michelle Court, Knox County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Knoxville, 2 bedroom condo in Edgewater Condominiums - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Susan Niedergeses with Realty Executives Associates at 865-300-4722 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 02:39pm
1 Unit Available
11807 Black Road
11807 Black Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2680 sqft
NEWLY BUILT!!! Enjoy an open floor plan with brand new appliances and hardwood floors. A back patio which opens to a beautiful yard that is lined with naturals perfect background, spacious rooms with modern decor and finishes.
Results within 5 miles of Farragut
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
36 Units Available
Forest Ridge
9706 Smokey Ridge Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1494 sqft
Discover the Pinnacle in Knoxville Apartment Living Welcome home to luxury living at Forest Ridge Apartments in Knoxville. Forest Ridge is an upscale apartment community featuring spacious one, two or three bedroom townhomes.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:42pm
19 Units Available
Preserve at Hardin Valley
2310 Yellow Birch Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,074
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,533
1415 sqft
This elegant community offers wooded trails, volleyball courts, and fireside lounges. Apartments feature upscale amenities such as granite countertops, hardwood floors, and large windows for ample natural light.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:09pm
24 Units Available
Goldelm at Metropolitan Apartments
790 North Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$744
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
950 sqft
Minutes from downtown Knoxville and surrounded by lush landscaping, these apartments offer wood-style flooring, granite counters and an elegant designer paint scheme. Take advantage of the resort-style pool, Wi-Fi and many more luxury amenities.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
12 Units Available
Heritage Lake
1105 Lake Heritage Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$915
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1330 sqft
Air-conditioned apartments offer granite counters, fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups. Community accommodates dogs and cats. Round-the-clock maintenance. Close to Concord Park and Fort Loudoun Lake. Easy access to I-140 for commuters.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
4 Units Available
Brendon Park Apartments
9123 Grayland Dr, Knoxville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
908 sqft
Pet-friendly community in a park-like setting with impressive views. Patio or balcony in each unit. Salt-water pool, oversize sundeck and basketball courts available. State-of-the-art fitness center. Updated, spacious interiors.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:10pm
5 Units Available
Goldelm at Cedar Bluff
424 N Cedar Bluff Road, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$839
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1042 sqft
Contemporary apartments in community with biking and jogging trails, clubhouse, and pool. Controlled access to complex. Apartments feature oversized closets and stainless steel appliances. Near Starbucks, Waffle House and I-75.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
28 Units Available
Element At Cedar Bluff
9015 Ten Mile Rd, Knoxville, TN
Studio
$699
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$789
607 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$839
850 sqft
Recently renovated apartments include new granite countertops, new stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring, open kitchen and nickel finishes. Community grill stations, swimming pool and dog walking areas.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Walden Legacy
1261 Walden Legacy Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$936
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,427
1516 sqft
Upscale, premier gated community. Interior upgrades include crown molding, raised-panel cabinets and walk-in closets. Fireplaces in each unit. On-site pool, playground and fitness center. Guest suite available. Pet-friendly. Minutes to Ball Camp Park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
$
103 Units Available
The Village at Westland Cove
9635 Westland Cove Way, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,170
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,553
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1520 sqft
Knoxville's Premier Waterfront Community. Are you ready to live an active lifestyle? Our Knoxville apartment community features a waterfront location allowing easy access to Fort Loudoun Lake.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated December 16 at 11:39pm
Contact for Availability
Mountain View
601 S Peters Rd, Knoxville, TN
1 Bedroom
$885
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Boutique apartment community with easy access to I-40/75. Friendly community with tennis court and pool. Lush landscaping. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. On-site laundry and parking.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8816 Mill Run Drive
8816 Mill Run Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1400 sqft
Knoxville, 3 bedroom with fenced-in yard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Owner/Agent Susan Niedergeses with Realty Executives Associates at 865-300-4722 (cell) or 865-693-3232 (office).
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10400 Grovedale Drive
10400 Grovedale Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1450 sqft
West Knoxville, 3 bedroom, fenced backyard - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please contact Kenna Stephens with Realty Executives Associates at (865) 604-4635 or (865) 688-3232.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1576 Sails Way
1576 Sails Way, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
1576 Sails Way Available 07/05/20 Single Family Home in West Knoxville - Great Home in convenient West Knoxville locations; close to interstate, and 5-10 minutes from Turkey Creek shopping.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
14297 Virtue Road
14297 Virtue Road, Loudon County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2200 sqft
14297 Virtue Road Available 08/01/20 Basement Ranch 4 Br. 3 Ba. 2 Car Garage - Basement Ranch House 3-4 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms Main level: 3 Br.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2006 Cypresswood Lane
2006 Cypresswood Lane, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3200 sqft
2006 Cypresswood Lane Available 07/01/20 Hardin Valley, 4 bedroom, fireplace, 2 car garage - For additional information and to schedule a showing, please call or text Ryan Fogarty at (865) 333-4840. This Hardin Valley home features 4 bedrooms, 3.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1308 Clear Brook Drive
1308 Clear Brook Drive, Knox County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1680 sqft
1308 Clear Brook Drive Available 07/01/20 Large 3BR West Knox near Ebenezer - 3 Bedrooms, 2.
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1126 Bob Kirby
1126 Bob Kirby Road, Knox County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3400 sqft
West Knoxville, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 3400 square feet - Text or call Ryan Fogarty with Realty Executives at mobile: (865) 333-4840 for more information or to schedule a showing. This 4 bedroom, 3.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Farragut rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,230.
Some of the colleges located in the Farragut area include Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Knoxville, and The University of Tennessee-Knoxville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Farragut from include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Maryville, Seymour, and Maynardville.