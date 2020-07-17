All apartments in Franklin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

6151 Rural Plains Circle 201

6151 Rural Plains Cir 201 · (629) 235-3358
Location

6151 Rural Plains Cir 201, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 201 · Avail. now

$1,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pool
yoga
community garden
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
community garden
pool
hot tub
yoga
Franklin Vacation Vibe in Small Town Setting - Property Id: 306071

Location, Location, Location!! This place is ALL about the amenities!! Want to be in Berry Farms? Amazing corner condo with the best views of Berry Farms town center. This condo has so much light! Stunning arched windows make this condo one of the best! You are literally walkable steps away from shops, restaurants, yoga, CrossFit, and a grocery store, but in a very quiet peaceful setting. 2 pools, community garden, weekly in season farmer's market, close to interstate and downtown Franklin.

Driving:
- Cool Springs Mall (13 minutes)
- Downtown Franklin (9 minutes)
- Spring Hill (17 minutes)

Walking:
- Tito's (Pueblo Real) Mexican Restaurant
- Umi Japanese Restaurant (Sushi)
- Soulshine Pizza (Live Music on Weekends)
- Benchmark Sports Pub
- Whit's Frozen Custard
- #1 China
- Sonic
- McDonald's
- Chic-fil-a

Other Businesses:
- Physician's Urgent Care
- Chiropractor
- Nail Salon
- Yoga
- Barre
- Crossfit
- Animal Hospital & Spa
- Franklin Synergy Bank
- Publix Grocery Store
- And More
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6151-rural-plains-circle-franklin-tn-unit-201/306071
Property Id 306071

(RLNE5958773)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 have any available units?
6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 have?
Some of 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 currently offering any rent specials?
6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 pet-friendly?
No, 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 offer parking?
No, 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 does not offer parking.
Does 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 have a pool?
Yes, 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 has a pool.
Does 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 have accessible units?
No, 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 does not have accessible units.
Does 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6151 Rural Plains Circle 201 does not have units with air conditioning.
