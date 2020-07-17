6151 Rural Plains Circle 201

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pool yoga community garden

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities community garden pool hot tub yoga

Franklin Vacation Vibe in Small Town Setting - Property Id: 306071



Location, Location, Location!! This place is ALL about the amenities!! Want to be in Berry Farms? Amazing corner condo with the best views of Berry Farms town center. This condo has so much light! Stunning arched windows make this condo one of the best! You are literally walkable steps away from shops, restaurants, yoga, CrossFit, and a grocery store, but in a very quiet peaceful setting. 2 pools, community garden, weekly in season farmer's market, close to interstate and downtown Franklin.



Driving:

- Cool Springs Mall (13 minutes)

- Downtown Franklin (9 minutes)

- Spring Hill (17 minutes)



Walking:

- Tito's (Pueblo Real) Mexican Restaurant

- Umi Japanese Restaurant (Sushi)

- Soulshine Pizza (Live Music on Weekends)

- Benchmark Sports Pub

- Whit's Frozen Custard

- #1 China

- Sonic

- McDonald's

- Chic-fil-a



Other Businesses:

- Physician's Urgent Care

- Chiropractor

- Nail Salon

- Yoga

- Barre

- Crossfit

- Animal Hospital & Spa

- Franklin Synergy Bank

- Publix Grocery Store

- And More

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6151-rural-plains-circle-franklin-tn-unit-201/306071

Property Id 306071



(RLNE5958773)