Franklin, TN
3006 Hathaway St
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:23 AM

3006 Hathaway St

3006 Hathaway St · (615) 498-7804
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3006 Hathaway St, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,700

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2836 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
new construction
BRAND NEW gorgeous Brownstone in popular Westhaven, minutes from downtown Franklin. Sand/finish hardwoods and shutters throughout (no carpet), quartz countertops, gas range, washer/dryer/refrig, expansive 10' ceilings down, 9' up, covered main level front porch. second level front balcony with gorgeous views and a private fenced patio off the kitchen. Pets considered on a case by case basis, no smoking. Minimum 1 year lease. Credit and background check required. Pls call realtor for showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3006 Hathaway St have any available units?
3006 Hathaway St has a unit available for $3,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3006 Hathaway St have?
Some of 3006 Hathaway St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3006 Hathaway St currently offering any rent specials?
3006 Hathaway St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3006 Hathaway St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3006 Hathaway St is pet friendly.
Does 3006 Hathaway St offer parking?
No, 3006 Hathaway St does not offer parking.
Does 3006 Hathaway St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3006 Hathaway St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3006 Hathaway St have a pool?
Yes, 3006 Hathaway St has a pool.
Does 3006 Hathaway St have accessible units?
No, 3006 Hathaway St does not have accessible units.
Does 3006 Hathaway St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3006 Hathaway St has units with dishwashers.
Does 3006 Hathaway St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3006 Hathaway St does not have units with air conditioning.
