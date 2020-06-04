Amenities
2000 Upland Drive Available 07/01/20 3 or 4 bed/ 2.5 Bath Home in Falcon Creek Subdivision, Master on Main Floor, Hardwood Floors Down, SS Appliances, Pet Friendly - Spacious 3 or 4 bedroom home in Falcon Creek Subdivision in Franklin. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and Den (could be used as 4th bedroom) Master Down w Double Vanities, Walk-In Closet, Hardwood Floors on Main Level, New Carpet Upstairs in Bedrooms and Den. Washer and dryer included. Gas fireplace in living room, Separate Dining Room, Garage,Small dog considered. Neighborhood amenities include a Salt Water Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts. House being painted at end of current lease and will be neutral through out. Call Melanie for inquiries 615-738-7673
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2727462)