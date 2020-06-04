Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

2000 Upland Drive Available 07/01/20 3 or 4 bed/ 2.5 Bath Home in Falcon Creek Subdivision, Master on Main Floor, Hardwood Floors Down, SS Appliances, Pet Friendly - Spacious 3 or 4 bedroom home in Falcon Creek Subdivision in Franklin. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and Den (could be used as 4th bedroom) Master Down w Double Vanities, Walk-In Closet, Hardwood Floors on Main Level, New Carpet Upstairs in Bedrooms and Den. Washer and dryer included. Gas fireplace in living room, Separate Dining Room, Garage,Small dog considered. Neighborhood amenities include a Salt Water Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts. House being painted at end of current lease and will be neutral through out. Call Melanie for inquiries 615-738-7673



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2727462)