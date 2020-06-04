All apartments in Franklin
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

2000 Upland Drive

2000 Upland Drive · (615) 425-2168
Location

2000 Upland Drive, Franklin, TN 37067

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2000 Upland Drive · Avail. Jul 1

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1741 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
2000 Upland Drive Available 07/01/20 3 or 4 bed/ 2.5 Bath Home in Falcon Creek Subdivision, Master on Main Floor, Hardwood Floors Down, SS Appliances, Pet Friendly - Spacious 3 or 4 bedroom home in Falcon Creek Subdivision in Franklin. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and Den (could be used as 4th bedroom) Master Down w Double Vanities, Walk-In Closet, Hardwood Floors on Main Level, New Carpet Upstairs in Bedrooms and Den. Washer and dryer included. Gas fireplace in living room, Separate Dining Room, Garage,Small dog considered. Neighborhood amenities include a Salt Water Swimming Pool and Tennis Courts. House being painted at end of current lease and will be neutral through out. Call Melanie for inquiries 615-738-7673

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2727462)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

