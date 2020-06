Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool internet access tennis court

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED (even internet cable included as well as all other utilities). Fully furnished 2 story condo. TV/DVD, Washer/Dryer, Refrigerator, Stove, DW, Microwave, Coffee Maker, King Bed, Full Bed, Patio and Storage. Shaded lot on quiet street lined with mature trees. Huge common area on side & in back yard for fun and games. Pool and Tennis Cts. in community. Short or long term ok.