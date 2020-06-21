All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 2906 Cherry Point Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, TN
/
2906 Cherry Point Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2906 Cherry Point Lane

2906 Cherry Point Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2906 Cherry Point Ln, Columbia, TN 38401

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,680 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5803961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2906 Cherry Point Lane have any available units?
2906 Cherry Point Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, TN.
What amenities does 2906 Cherry Point Lane have?
Some of 2906 Cherry Point Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2906 Cherry Point Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2906 Cherry Point Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2906 Cherry Point Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2906 Cherry Point Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 2906 Cherry Point Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2906 Cherry Point Lane does offer parking.
Does 2906 Cherry Point Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2906 Cherry Point Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2906 Cherry Point Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2906 Cherry Point Lane has a pool.
Does 2906 Cherry Point Lane have accessible units?
No, 2906 Cherry Point Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2906 Cherry Point Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2906 Cherry Point Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 2906 Cherry Point Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2906 Cherry Point Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Farm at Golston Hill
2550 Pillow Dr
Columbia, TN 38401
The Kensington
1112 Nashville Hwy
Columbia, TN 38401
The Ashley Columbia
2516 Pitts Ct
Columbia, TN 38401
Graymere Apartments
1955 Union Pl
Columbia, TN 38401
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1
Columbia, TN 38401

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Apartments with ParkingColumbia Dog Friendly Apartments
Columbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNHuntsville, ALFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNHarvest, ALFairview, TNPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama in HuntsvilleOakwood University
Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Cumberland University