2 bedroom apartments
23 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Columbia, TN
46 Units Available
The Farm at Golston Hill
2550 Pillow Dr, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1051 sqft
*******Move in by May 15, 2020 and receive $500 off June on the Hillside floorplan and $1200 off our James floor plan!**** We love to show off our beautiful community! Currently, we are not offering in person tours.
6 Units Available
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1127 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and private balconies. Ample storage space provided. The pet-friendly units allow cats and dogs. The nearby Nashville Highway makes commuting easy.
20 Units Available
Graymere Apartments
1955 Union Pl, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
965 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, fireplaces, central heating and private patios. Close to Columbia Mall and other shopping centers in the area. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a clubhouse and a tennis court.
7 Units Available
The Ashley Columbia
2516 Pitts Ct, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
770 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
3 Units Available
The Kensington
1112 Nashville Hwy, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
947 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 Unit Available
312 Shawnee Dr
312 Shawnee Dr, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1025 sqft
Beautiful area. This side of Duplex has private feel and is totally renovated with laminate flooring thru-out except new carpet in bedrooms. xtra closets, washer dryer hookups
1 Unit Available
2803 Denham Avenue
2803 Denham Ave, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$895
1028 sqft
Enjoy Columbia in this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom 2 story duplex. It has a great back deck overlooking a nice backyard. The interior was all recently remodeled and is in great shape! Rent is $895/month with a $895 security deposit.
1 Unit Available
409 Shawnee Dr.
409 Shawnee Dr, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
940 sqft
For more information, contact Phyllis Liggett at (931) 698-1368. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2142317 to view more pictures of this property. Fantastic location, all brick duplex.
Results within 5 miles of Columbia
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1202 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
8 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
915 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
1 Unit Available
4028 Deer Run Trce
4028 Deer Run Trace, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1038 sqft
Beautiful newly built town-home Town home located in a walk-able, traditional neighborhood development with residential choices for all ages. Shopping, entertainment and culinary delights are all minutes away.
1 Unit Available
2271 Dewey Dr
2271 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Great end unit in Spring Hill. Walk to the neighborhood pool, the Spring Hill Rec center, and more. Great location close to everything in Spring Hill. Large Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Granite, and stainless appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Columbia
8 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
13 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1117 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
31 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1044 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
1 Unit Available
906 Cashmere Drive
906 Chashmere Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with hardwood floors downstairs. Spacious bedrooms, Open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, all appliances remain including refrigerator, & back patio with privacy fence.
1 Unit Available
3002 New Port Valley
3002 New Port Valley Circle, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1203 sqft
Within Spring Hill City Limits. Williamson County Schools. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse with hardwood floors downstairs, tile baths. Large bedrooms w/cathedral ceilings. Open kitchen w/lots of cabinets, refrigerator, Patio w/privacy fence.
1 Unit Available
2831 Thompson Station Rd, E
2831 Thompsons Station Road East, Thompson's Station, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1571 sqft
Wonderful one level home with beautiful hardwood floors. Lawn care and water are provided by the owner ****Lease term for this property would be month to month. The owner is selling his home on the back of the property.
1 Unit Available
1311 Cashmere Dr
1311 Chashmere Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Beautiful end unit that features a very open floor plan, hardwood flooring, one level living, deck off the back, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, and arched entry details. Extra storage room under the home. Completely updated.
1 Unit Available
1017 McKenna Dr O-4
1017 Mckenna Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1203 sqft
End unit townhouse featuring extensive real sand and finished hard wood floors on main, a cozy fireplace with built in shelving, eat in kitchen, and 2 master suites with high vaulted ceilings & walk in closets.
1 Unit Available
3000 Newport Valley Cir-M4
3000 New Port Valley Cir, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1203 sqft
TOWNHOME- Quality townhome offers sand and finish hardwood, ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings, underground utilities, sidewalks and Williamson county schools.
