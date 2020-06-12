/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
15 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Columbia, TN
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
46 Units Available
The Farm at Golston Hill
2550 Pillow Dr, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1051 sqft
*******Move in by May 15, 2020 and receive $500 off June on the Hillside floorplan and $1200 off our James floor plan!**** We love to show off our beautiful community! Currently, we are not offering in person tours.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1127 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and private balconies. Ample storage space provided. The pet-friendly units allow cats and dogs. The nearby Nashville Highway makes commuting easy.
Verified
Last updated June 11 at 02:24pm
20 Units Available
Graymere Apartments
1955 Union Pl, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
965 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, fireplaces, central heating and private patios. Close to Columbia Mall and other shopping centers in the area. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a clubhouse and a tennis court.
Results within 5 miles of Columbia
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1202 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
915 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
2271 Dewey Dr
2271 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Great end unit in Spring Hill. Walk to the neighborhood pool, the Spring Hill Rec center, and more. Great location close to everything in Spring Hill. Large Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Granite, and stainless appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Columbia
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
12 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1117 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
31 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1044 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
3002 New Port Valley
3002 New Port Valley Circle, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1203 sqft
Within Spring Hill City Limits. Williamson County Schools. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse with hardwood floors downstairs, tile baths. Large bedrooms w/cathedral ceilings. Open kitchen w/lots of cabinets, refrigerator, Patio w/privacy fence.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1311 Cashmere Dr
1311 Chashmere Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Beautiful end unit that features a very open floor plan, hardwood flooring, one level living, deck off the back, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, and arched entry details. Extra storage room under the home. Completely updated.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
1017 McKenna Dr O-4
1017 Mckenna Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1203 sqft
End unit townhouse featuring extensive real sand and finished hard wood floors on main, a cozy fireplace with built in shelving, eat in kitchen, and 2 master suites with high vaulted ceilings & walk in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
3000 Newport Valley Cir-M4
3000 New Port Valley Cir, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1203 sqft
TOWNHOME- Quality townhome offers sand and finish hardwood, ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings, underground utilities, sidewalks and Williamson county schools.
