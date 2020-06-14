Apartment List
17 Apartments for rent in Columbia, TN with hardwood floors

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
5 Units Available
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1127 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and private balconies. Ample storage space provided. The pet-friendly units allow cats and dogs. The nearby Nashville Highway makes commuting easy.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
804 Walker St APT 2
804 Walker St, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Charming 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Columbia. Spacious living room with lots of windows. Large bedroom, high ceilings with nice closet space. Good sized bathroom with tile floors. Hardwood floors throughout with ceramic tile in kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
305 4th Ave
305 4th Ave, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming one Bedroom one Bath apartment on ground floor of a house converted into units. SS Appliances. New windows and new central HVAC unit. Wood floors and lots of natural light. Home is located in Riverside. Owner pays for water and gas.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
210 Cross Valley Dr
210 Cross Valley Dr, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1378 sqft
Cute one level home on a nice tree lined lot. Open layout and split bedroom plan. Beautiful bamboo floors. 2 car garage
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
8 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
31 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
2951 Stewart Campbell Point
2951 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
2997 sqft
5 bed / 4 bath home - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom and 4 bath home located in Cherry Grove neighborhood! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have carpet flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
906 Cashmere Drive
906 Chashmere Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1038 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Townhouse - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse with hardwood floors downstairs. Spacious bedrooms, Open kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, all appliances remain including refrigerator, & back patio with privacy fence.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
3002 New Port Valley
3002 New Port Valley Circle, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1203 sqft
Within Spring Hill City Limits. Williamson County Schools. Nice 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath townhouse with hardwood floors downstairs, tile baths. Large bedrooms w/cathedral ceilings. Open kitchen w/lots of cabinets, refrigerator, Patio w/privacy fence.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1503 Channing Dr
1503 Channing Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1903 sqft
Fabulous townhome with all the upgrades AND a private fenced-in backyard and a garage! 3 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
2831 Thompson Station Rd, E
2831 Thompsons Station Road East, Thompson's Station, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1571 sqft
Wonderful one level home with beautiful hardwood floors. Lawn care and water are provided by the owner ****Lease term for this property would be month to month. The owner is selling his home on the back of the property.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1311 Cashmere Dr
1311 Chashmere Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1120 sqft
Beautiful end unit that features a very open floor plan, hardwood flooring, one level living, deck off the back, master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, and arched entry details. Extra storage room under the home. Completely updated.

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1017 McKenna Dr O-4
1017 Mckenna Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1203 sqft
End unit townhouse featuring extensive real sand and finished hard wood floors on main, a cozy fireplace with built in shelving, eat in kitchen, and 2 master suites with high vaulted ceilings & walk in closets.
City Guide for Columbia, TN

Many cities have a claim to fame and Columbia is no different. In fact, this central Tennessee town will tell you that it’s the “mule capital of the world,” whatever that means. Whether that sways your decision to move here or not, there are a few other things that make Columbia a must-move-to city.

Situated on the banks of Tennessee’s Duck River, Columbia has played home to a president (James K. Polk), a college (Columbia State) and a Hannah Montana movie (no words). With prices so low they scream southern charm, you’ll find an apartment rental in our listings in a lickety-split. But first, here’s some information to get the ball rolling.

If inexpensive apartments are your thing, Columbia is your place. Affordable apartments of all shapes and sizes abound from one end of town to the other. The average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Columbia ranges from $435 to $740. Two-bedrooms are slightly more expensive, ranging from $545 to $825 while three-bedroom prices hover between $650 and $800. The low end of apartment rentals in Columbia is your typical, established/basic apartment. These older apartments with fewer upgrades are going to be extremely inexpensive, but still tend to offer nice views, high-speed Internet, a swimming pool, and some paid utilities. If this sounds appealing, a community like Columbia Gardens—a 15-acre property with different apartment rentals, including furnished apartments, scattered throughout—is calling your name.

Furnished apartments are also available at luxury apartments in Columbia. Communities such as The Lakes at Columbia offer furnished apartments for a bit extra a month ($50-$100 more), making short-term leasing or quick moves easy for new renters.

Luxury apartments in Columbia will cost you a bit more—about $740 for a one-bedroom and $825 for two-bedrooms. With this loftier price come some pretty stellar amenities such as a fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, French doors, a swimming pool, tennis court, fitness center, energy efficient appliances and some paid utilities.

Your new Columbia apartment rental is going to cost a few bucks up front. How much you’ll end up paying differs from place to place. While move-in fees for a luxury apartment could be $150-$200, fees for established apartments may be as much as $500. Additionally, pet-friendly apartments in Columbia are readily available but also require a deposit of about $300. Moreover, some breed and weight restrictions usually apply; make sure to check in with your landlord before committing to a lease. Apartment communities in Columbia do run move-in specials, so keep an eye out for those.

Getting settled into the Columbian way of life will happen in no time. Friendly neighbors, southern appeal and a small town feel are just as appealing as the low cost apartments, and we’ve got plenty for you to choose from. We think you’ll be quite happy with what you find. Good luck finding your new apartment in Columbia, Tennessee! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Columbia, TN

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Columbia renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

