/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:29 PM
56 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Columbia, TN
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
20 Units Available
Graymere Apartments
1955 Union Pl, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1199 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, fireplaces, central heating and private patios. Close to Columbia Mall and other shopping centers in the area. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a clubhouse and a tennis court.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
7 Units Available
The Ashley Columbia
2516 Pitts Ct, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1052 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
404 Experiment Ln
404 Experiment Ln, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2032 sqft
This one is a beauty. Newly renovated, one level, all brick home. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2906 Cherry Point Lane
2906 Cherry Point Ln, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1680 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
401 W. 15th Street
401 W 15th St, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bdr 1 Bath in the Heart of Columbia, TN! - This 3 Bdr, 1 Bath, 1 Story house is situated on a nice lot, mature area and cottage charm. Section 8 is welcome with a reduced deposit, please ask through our Contact Us link for more information.
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Confederate Dr
1200 Confederate Dr, Columbia, TN
Beautifully maintained brick ranch on a large corner lot! This home has plenty of space inside and out. Updated kitchen with ss appliances, large pantry and induction cooktop.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
1703 University Dr
1703 University Dr, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1296 sqft
READY FOR MOVE IN*LIKE BRAND NEW! Large fenced in backyard! Attached garage Huge open floor plan living room Vaulted ceilings in Master Bedroom custom sink fixtures No Smoking
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
210 Cross Valley Dr
210 Cross Valley Dr, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1378 sqft
Cute one level home on a nice tree lined lot. Open layout and split bedroom plan. Beautiful bamboo floors. 2 car garage
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
508 W. 12th St
508 W 12th St, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1602 sqft
Beautifully renovated house close to the square and shopping. $1300 per month same as deposit. Owner processing all applications, $40 application fee per adult. Pets are at the owners discretion with a $500 pet deposit. Move in Ready on 6/10.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
2322 Bee Hive Drive
2322 Bee Hive Dr, Columbia, TN
This warm and inviting home in Honey Farms has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
2109 Denham Avenue
2109 Denham Ave, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1493 sqft
Welcome Home! This is a cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home. Large living room area. Nice size kitchen with dining room attached. Nice large bonus space area up stairs. Could be used for a bedroom as well. Large fenced in back yard. Pets are welcomed.
1 of 12
Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
101 Bullock St.
101 Bullock St, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1175 sqft
One level home on Bullock St in Columbia - Located off James Campbell Blvd, this 3 BD/2 bath home is one story and on a cul-de-dac. New carpet. Great location. Home has a dishwasher, refrigerator and new gas range.
1 of 17
Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
2005 Wedgewood Dr
2005 Wedgewood Dr, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1325 sqft
3 Bed Room Ranch in central Columbia - Home has 3 Bedrooms with 1 and half baths. Storage shed in the back. Car port. Deposit is $1200, application fee is $65 per adult. This home is NOT section 8. No Pets. Central HVAC.
Results within 1 mile of Columbia
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
2211 Bee Hive Dr
2211 Bee Hive Dr, Maury County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1554 sqft
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings* Unique Property Code: QZ2211- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
2408 Arden Village Dr
2408 Arden Village Dr, Maury County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1428 sqft
New Construction! Former Model Home. This is one level living at it's finest. Conveniently located just 2 miles from GM. Detached 2-Car Garage w/Storage, Rocking Chair Front Porch, Deck, Professionally Landscaped and Fenced Backyard.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
985 Sam Johnson Rd.
985 Sam Johnson Rd, Maury County, TN
This is a one of a kind rental. The house is only 3 months old. It is fully handicap accessible. 4 BR (3 on the main floor). Three baths. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Granite counters in the kitchen. Open concept. 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Columbia
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
308 Kinsale Drive
308 Kinsale Dr, Maury County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1370 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3029 Commonwealth Drive
3029 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3019 Wesley Road
3019 Wesley Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,894
1726 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1024 Daniel Lane
1024 Daniel Lane, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,993
2002 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
3488 Mahlon Moore Rd
3488 Mahlon Moore Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1693 sqft
Ranch style home has it all! Front Porch, Covered Back Porch, Large, Level Yard (1.2 acres), Nice Size Rooms, awesome kitchen with Lots of cabinets.
Similar Pages
Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColumbia 3 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Balcony
Columbia Apartments with GarageColumbia Apartments with GymColumbia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColumbia Apartments with Parking