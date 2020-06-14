Apartment List
23 Apartments for rent in Columbia, TN with garage

Columbia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
46 Units Available
The Farm at Golston Hill
2550 Pillow Dr, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*******Move in by May 15, 2020 and receive $500 off June on the Hillside floorplan and $1200 off our James floor plan!**** We love to show off our beautiful community! Currently, we are not offering in person tours.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
210 Cross Valley Dr
210 Cross Valley Dr, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1378 sqft
Cute one level home on a nice tree lined lot. Open layout and split bedroom plan. Beautiful bamboo floors. 2 car garage
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2211 Bee Hive Dr
2211 Bee Hive Dr, Maury County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1554 sqft
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings* Unique Property Code: QZ2211- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
4139 Miles Johnson Pkwy
4139 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3310 sqft
This amazing home has the master bedroom and second bedroom down! Corner lot! Extensive crown molding. hardwood and tile floors. Kitchen has an island, granite and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
926 Beverly Court
926 Beverly Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2195 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,195 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
31 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
12 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$930
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
7 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
30 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,010
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Last updated May 6 at 04:26pm
$
1 Unit Available
Vintage Tollgate
2112 Vintage Tollgate Dr, Thompson's Station, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,258
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Enjoy an on-site game room, coffee bar and cyber cafe. E-payments for your convenience. Easy access to the I-840 loop. Close to Forrest Crossing Golf Course.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1503 Channing Dr
1503 Channing Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1903 sqft
Fabulous townhome with all the upgrades AND a private fenced-in backyard and a garage! 3 bedrooms and 2.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2209 Dewey Dr
2209 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1708 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2264 Hayward Ln
2264 Hayward Lane, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,070
2130 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1525 Danville Cir
1525 Danville Circle, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1212 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2735 Sutherland Dr
2735 Sutherland Drive, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1247 sqft
Like all our homes, this one features: a comfortable layout with good-sized bedrooms and bathrooms, a great kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space, garage and a spacious yard.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3825 Somers Lane
3825 Somers Lane, Thompson's Station, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1600 sqft
Located in Tollgate Village this beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home has lots of features and benefits. There is an attached 2 car garage, stainless steel appliances and granite in the kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2636 Danbury Circle
2636 Danbury Circle, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
2000 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,000 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2001 Via Francesco Court
2001 Via Francesco Court, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2920 sqft
2001 Via Francesco Court Available 07/01/20 4 Bed, 3 Bath, w/ 2 Car Garage and Fenced Yard - 4 Bed, 3 Bath, 2 Car Garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2951 Stewart Campbell Point
2951 Stewart Campbell Point, Spring Hill, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,795
2997 sqft
5 bed / 4 bath home - This is a beautiful 5 bedroom and 4 bath home located in Cherry Grove neighborhood! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have carpet flooring.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2580 Westerham Way
2580 Westerham Way, Thompson's Station, TN
5 Bedrooms
$2,425
2678 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,678 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3303 Monoco Drive
3303 Monoco Drive, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,999
2332 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,332 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated April 16 at 10:48am
1 Unit Available
3319 Haynes Dr
3319 Haynes Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1408 sqft
For more information, contact Kellie Slaughter at (901) 550-2558. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2136446 to view more pictures of this property. Great one level home , 3br/2ba open flloorplan, vaulted ceilings and fireplace in living room.
City Guide for Columbia, TN

Many cities have a claim to fame and Columbia is no different. In fact, this central Tennessee town will tell you that it’s the “mule capital of the world,” whatever that means. Whether that sways your decision to move here or not, there are a few other things that make Columbia a must-move-to city.

Situated on the banks of Tennessee’s Duck River, Columbia has played home to a president (James K. Polk), a college (Columbia State) and a Hannah Montana movie (no words). With prices so low they scream southern charm, you’ll find an apartment rental in our listings in a lickety-split. But first, here’s some information to get the ball rolling.

If inexpensive apartments are your thing, Columbia is your place. Affordable apartments of all shapes and sizes abound from one end of town to the other. The average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Columbia ranges from $435 to $740. Two-bedrooms are slightly more expensive, ranging from $545 to $825 while three-bedroom prices hover between $650 and $800. The low end of apartment rentals in Columbia is your typical, established/basic apartment. These older apartments with fewer upgrades are going to be extremely inexpensive, but still tend to offer nice views, high-speed Internet, a swimming pool, and some paid utilities. If this sounds appealing, a community like Columbia Gardens—a 15-acre property with different apartment rentals, including furnished apartments, scattered throughout—is calling your name.

Furnished apartments are also available at luxury apartments in Columbia. Communities such as The Lakes at Columbia offer furnished apartments for a bit extra a month ($50-$100 more), making short-term leasing or quick moves easy for new renters.

Luxury apartments in Columbia will cost you a bit more—about $740 for a one-bedroom and $825 for two-bedrooms. With this loftier price come some pretty stellar amenities such as a fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, French doors, a swimming pool, tennis court, fitness center, energy efficient appliances and some paid utilities.

Your new Columbia apartment rental is going to cost a few bucks up front. How much you’ll end up paying differs from place to place. While move-in fees for a luxury apartment could be $150-$200, fees for established apartments may be as much as $500. Additionally, pet-friendly apartments in Columbia are readily available but also require a deposit of about $300. Moreover, some breed and weight restrictions usually apply; make sure to check in with your landlord before committing to a lease. Apartment communities in Columbia do run move-in specials, so keep an eye out for those.

Getting settled into the Columbian way of life will happen in no time. Friendly neighbors, southern appeal and a small town feel are just as appealing as the low cost apartments, and we’ve got plenty for you to choose from. We think you’ll be quite happy with what you find. Good luck finding your new apartment in Columbia, Tennessee! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Columbia, TN

Columbia apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

