Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pool parking on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr laundry

***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***



Experience a new quality lifestyle that will never cease to gratify at The Kensington in Columbia, Tennessee. Our beautiful neighborhood provides a haven outside the city, but convenient access to Nashville Hwy 31 presents limitless opportunities to enjoy your favorite destinations.



Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.