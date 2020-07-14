All apartments in Columbia
Home
/
Columbia, TN
/
The Kensington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:34 PM

The Kensington

1112 Nashville Hwy · (931) 272-8739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1112 Nashville Hwy, Columbia, TN 38401

Price and availability

VERIFIED 14 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit H7 · Avail. now

$1,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Unit D2 · Avail. now

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1029 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Kensington.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
parking
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment. We are also still offering virtual tours for your convenience. Please provide your contact info and someone from our amazing team will reach out to you.***

Experience a new quality lifestyle that will never cease to gratify at The Kensington in Columbia, Tennessee. Our beautiful neighborhood provides a haven outside the city, but convenient access to Nashville Hwy 31 presents limitless opportunities to enjoy your favorite destinations.

Pricing and Availability subject to change. Some or all apartments listed might be secured with holding fees and applications. Please contact the apartment community to make sure we have the current floor plan available.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Additional: $8 Monthly Building Facility Fee
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
fee: $300 for 1 $450 for 2
limit: 2
rent: $15 monthly per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Kensington have any available units?
The Kensington has 2 units available starting at $1,025 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Kensington have?
Some of The Kensington's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Kensington currently offering any rent specials?
The Kensington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Kensington pet-friendly?
Yes, The Kensington is pet friendly.
Does The Kensington offer parking?
Yes, The Kensington offers parking.
Does The Kensington have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Kensington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Kensington have a pool?
Yes, The Kensington has a pool.
Does The Kensington have accessible units?
No, The Kensington does not have accessible units.
Does The Kensington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Kensington has units with dishwashers.
Does The Kensington have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Kensington has units with air conditioning.
