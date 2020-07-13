Apartment List
/
TN
/
columbia
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:16 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Columbia, TN with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Columbia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
44 Units Available
The Farm at Golston Hill
2550 Pillow Dr, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1316 sqft
*******Move in by June 30, 2020 and receive $500 off June on the Hillside floorplan and $1000 off our James floor plan!**** We love to show off our beautiful community! Currently, we are excited to offer virtual, self-guided tours or in person
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
The Ashley Columbia
2516 Pitts Ct, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1052 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
13 Units Available
Graymere Apartments
1955 Union Pl, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,060
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1199 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, fireplaces, central heating and private patios. Close to Columbia Mall and other shopping centers in the area. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a clubhouse and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
3 Units Available
The Kensington
1112 Nashville Hwy, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1127 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and private balconies. Ample storage space provided. The pet-friendly units allow cats and dogs. The nearby Nashville Highway makes commuting easy.

1 of 17

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
2005 Wedgewood Dr
2005 Wedgewood Dr, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1325 sqft
3 Bed Room Ranch in central Columbia - Home has 3 Bedrooms with 1 and half baths. Storage shed in the back. Car port. Deposit is $1200, application fee is $65 per adult. This home is NOT section 8. No Pets. Central HVAC.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
107 Green Vale Drive
107 Green Vale Dr, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2180 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bath in great neighborhood! Spacious loft space in addition to finished bonus room above 2 car garage. Huge, fenced double lot with extra driveway. Woodard school zone. Minutes to Columbia State, GM, 412 and 65.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1917 Susan Rd
1917 Susan Rd, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1398 sqft
Like new, two year old home in desirable Armstrong Meadows. Spacious 3 bed/2 bath with 2 car garage. Large, level yard with privacy fence. Right off the bypass and very convenient to local schools, shopping, GM, 415 and 65.
Results within 1 mile of Columbia

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
2211 Bee Hive Dr
2211 Bee Hive Dr, Maury County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1554 sqft
*Contactless Showings/ Self-Showings* Unique Property Code: QZ2211- To inquire about the availability of this property and/or arrange a self-showing, have this unique property code available when you call, or text, Tandem Realty.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
113 Habersham Rd
113 Habersham Rd, Maury County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
3634 sqft
For more information, contact Kellie Slaughter at (901) 550-2558. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/nashville/2166785 to view more pictures of this property. Beautifully appointed Home with manicured large lot located in the Habersham Neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Columbia
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$992
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,211
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,050
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2130 Deer Valley Drive
2130 Deer Valley Drive, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1237 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3019 Wesley Road
3019 Wesley Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1726 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1024 Daniel Lane
1024 Daniel Lane, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
2002 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,002 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
926 Beverly Court
926 Beverly Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2195 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,195 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:16am
1 Unit Available
1720 Portview Court
1720 Portview Court, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1630 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1720 Portview Court in Spring Hill. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
6065 Hillside Ln
6065 Hillside Ln, Maury County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1786 sqft
3 bed / 2.5 bath home - This beautiful 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath home is located in Spring Hill! The main living area has hardwood flooring and bedrooms all have carpet flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
6001 Spade Dr Lot 191
6001 Spade Dr, Maury County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2789 sqft
BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION 4 bedroom 3 bath all brick home for lease on a corner lot with a side entry garage.
Results within 10 miles of Columbia
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
9 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$950
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
41 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
17 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
21 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1446 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
City Guide for Columbia, TN

Many cities have a claim to fame and Columbia is no different. In fact, this central Tennessee town will tell you that it’s the “mule capital of the world,” whatever that means. Whether that sways your decision to move here or not, there are a few other things that make Columbia a must-move-to city.

Situated on the banks of Tennessee’s Duck River, Columbia has played home to a president (James K. Polk), a college (Columbia State) and a Hannah Montana movie (no words). With prices so low they scream southern charm, you’ll find an apartment rental in our listings in a lickety-split. But first, here’s some information to get the ball rolling.

If inexpensive apartments are your thing, Columbia is your place. Affordable apartments of all shapes and sizes abound from one end of town to the other. The average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Columbia ranges from $435 to $740. Two-bedrooms are slightly more expensive, ranging from $545 to $825 while three-bedroom prices hover between $650 and $800. The low end of apartment rentals in Columbia is your typical, established/basic apartment. These older apartments with fewer upgrades are going to be extremely inexpensive, but still tend to offer nice views, high-speed Internet, a swimming pool, and some paid utilities. If this sounds appealing, a community like Columbia Gardens—a 15-acre property with different apartment rentals, including furnished apartments, scattered throughout—is calling your name.

Furnished apartments are also available at luxury apartments in Columbia. Communities such as The Lakes at Columbia offer furnished apartments for a bit extra a month ($50-$100 more), making short-term leasing or quick moves easy for new renters.

Luxury apartments in Columbia will cost you a bit more—about $740 for a one-bedroom and $825 for two-bedrooms. With this loftier price come some pretty stellar amenities such as a fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, French doors, a swimming pool, tennis court, fitness center, energy efficient appliances and some paid utilities.

Your new Columbia apartment rental is going to cost a few bucks up front. How much you’ll end up paying differs from place to place. While move-in fees for a luxury apartment could be $150-$200, fees for established apartments may be as much as $500. Additionally, pet-friendly apartments in Columbia are readily available but also require a deposit of about $300. Moreover, some breed and weight restrictions usually apply; make sure to check in with your landlord before committing to a lease. Apartment communities in Columbia do run move-in specials, so keep an eye out for those.

Getting settled into the Columbian way of life will happen in no time. Friendly neighbors, southern appeal and a small town feel are just as appealing as the low cost apartments, and we’ve got plenty for you to choose from. We think you’ll be quite happy with what you find. Good luck finding your new apartment in Columbia, Tennessee! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Columbia, TN

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Columbia apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsColumbia 3 BedroomsColumbia Apartments with Balcony
Columbia Apartments with GarageColumbia Apartments with GymColumbia Apartments with Hardwood FloorsColumbia Apartments with Parking
Columbia Apartments with PoolColumbia Apartments with Washer-DryerColumbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNHuntsville, ALFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNHarvest, ALFairview, TNPulaski, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama in HuntsvilleOakwood University
Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Cumberland University