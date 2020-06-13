Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

39 Apartments for rent in Columbia, TN with balcony

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1127 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and private balconies. Ample storage space provided. The pet-friendly units allow cats and dogs. The nearby Nashville Highway makes commuting easy.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
45 Units Available
The Farm at Golston Hill
2550 Pillow Dr, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,020
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
*******Move in by May 15, 2020 and receive $500 off June on the Hillside floorplan and $1200 off our James floor plan!**** We love to show off our beautiful community! Currently, we are not offering in person tours.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
20 Units Available
Graymere Apartments
1955 Union Pl, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1199 sqft
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, fireplaces, central heating and private patios. Close to Columbia Mall and other shopping centers in the area. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a clubhouse and a tennis court.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
3 Units Available
The Kensington
1112 Nashville Hwy, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
217 Avra Ct
217 Avra Ct, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1237 sqft
Remodeled 3 BR/2 BA home in central Columbia with Central gas heat, central elec air, electric water heater and deck. The kitchen stove is gas. House has a dishwasher, refrigerator and washer/dryer hookups. No smoking, no pets. Deposit is $1400.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1712 Auburn Ln
1712 Auburn Ln, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1700 sqft
Wonderful one level home with no steps! All brick, privacy fenced back yard with patio bar, large open layout, tile floors, split bedroom plan, sidewalks, sodded yard, great location! HOA maintains the grass! ***THIS HOUSE WILL BE AVAILABLE ON

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
404 Experiment Ln
404 Experiment Ln, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2032 sqft
This one is a beauty. Newly renovated, one level, all brick home. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
312 Shawnee Dr
312 Shawnee Dr, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1025 sqft
Beautiful area. This side of Duplex has private feel and is totally renovated with laminate flooring thru-out except new carpet in bedrooms. xtra closets, washer dryer hookups

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:37am
1 Unit Available
2803 Denham Avenue
2803 Denham Ave, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$895
1028 sqft
Enjoy Columbia in this 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom 2 story duplex. It has a great back deck overlooking a nice backyard. The interior was all recently remodeled and is in great shape! Rent is $895/month with a $895 security deposit.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2200 Drone
2200 Drone Way, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
450 sqft
Seeking a Roommate! - The home is fully furnished (everything is barely used), even Your room includes a new queen bed if desired. Huge walk-in closet.

1 of 12

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
1 Unit Available
101 Bullock St.
101 Bullock St, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1175 sqft
One level home on Bullock St in Columbia - Located off James Campbell Blvd, this 3 BD/2 bath home is one story and on a cul-de-dac. New carpet. Great location. Home has a dishwasher, refrigerator and new gas range.
Results within 1 mile of Columbia

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
985 Sam Johnson Rd.
985 Sam Johnson Rd, Maury County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2500 sqft
This is a one of a kind rental. The house is only 3 months old. It is fully handicap accessible. 4 BR (3 on the main floor). Three baths. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Granite counters in the kitchen. Open concept. 2 car garage.
Results within 5 miles of Columbia
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,039
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,489
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
4139 Miles Johnson Pkwy
4139 Miles Johnson Parkway, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3310 sqft
This amazing home has the master bedroom and second bedroom down! Corner lot! Extensive crown molding. hardwood and tile floors. Kitchen has an island, granite and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2306 Pumpkin Creek Ln
2306 Pumpkin Creek Ln, Maury County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1680 sqft
Great one level home*3 bedrooms*rocking chair front porch*main level bonus room*screened deck and additional unscreened deck*1 acre lot*New floors and newly painted.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3488 Mahlon Moore Rd
3488 Mahlon Moore Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1693 sqft
Ranch style home has it all! Front Porch, Covered Back Porch, Large, Level Yard (1.2 acres), Nice Size Rooms, awesome kitchen with Lots of cabinets.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
2271 Dewey Dr
2271 Dewey Drive, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1160 sqft
Great end unit in Spring Hill. Walk to the neighborhood pool, the Spring Hill Rec center, and more. Great location close to everything in Spring Hill. Large Kitchen with plenty of cabinet and counter space. Granite, and stainless appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
1720 Portview Ct
1720 Portview Court, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1630 sqft
3 bedroom, 2.5 bath cape cod style home *laminate hardwoods downstairs, cul-de-sac lot*all bedrooms upstairs*convenient location

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
4028 Deer Run Trce
4028 Deer Run Trace, Spring Hill, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful newly built town-home Town home located in a walk-able, traditional neighborhood development with residential choices for all ages. Shopping, entertainment and culinary delights are all minutes away.

1 of 16

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
926 Beverly Court
926 Beverly Road, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
2195 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,195 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Columbia
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
31 Units Available
Commonwealth at 31
2880 Commonwealth Dr, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,070
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,589
1320 sqft
Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Located within steps of the Longview Recreation Center and a short drive from several shopping locations.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
13 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$930
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
City Guide for Columbia, TN

Many cities have a claim to fame and Columbia is no different. In fact, this central Tennessee town will tell you that it’s the “mule capital of the world,” whatever that means. Whether that sways your decision to move here or not, there are a few other things that make Columbia a must-move-to city.

Situated on the banks of Tennessee’s Duck River, Columbia has played home to a president (James K. Polk), a college (Columbia State) and a Hannah Montana movie (no words). With prices so low they scream southern charm, you’ll find an apartment rental in our listings in a lickety-split. But first, here’s some information to get the ball rolling.

If inexpensive apartments are your thing, Columbia is your place. Affordable apartments of all shapes and sizes abound from one end of town to the other. The average price for a one-bedroom apartment in Columbia ranges from $435 to $740. Two-bedrooms are slightly more expensive, ranging from $545 to $825 while three-bedroom prices hover between $650 and $800. The low end of apartment rentals in Columbia is your typical, established/basic apartment. These older apartments with fewer upgrades are going to be extremely inexpensive, but still tend to offer nice views, high-speed Internet, a swimming pool, and some paid utilities. If this sounds appealing, a community like Columbia Gardens—a 15-acre property with different apartment rentals, including furnished apartments, scattered throughout—is calling your name.

Furnished apartments are also available at luxury apartments in Columbia. Communities such as The Lakes at Columbia offer furnished apartments for a bit extra a month ($50-$100 more), making short-term leasing or quick moves easy for new renters.

Luxury apartments in Columbia will cost you a bit more—about $740 for a one-bedroom and $825 for two-bedrooms. With this loftier price come some pretty stellar amenities such as a fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, French doors, a swimming pool, tennis court, fitness center, energy efficient appliances and some paid utilities.

Your new Columbia apartment rental is going to cost a few bucks up front. How much you’ll end up paying differs from place to place. While move-in fees for a luxury apartment could be $150-$200, fees for established apartments may be as much as $500. Additionally, pet-friendly apartments in Columbia are readily available but also require a deposit of about $300. Moreover, some breed and weight restrictions usually apply; make sure to check in with your landlord before committing to a lease. Apartment communities in Columbia do run move-in specials, so keep an eye out for those.

Getting settled into the Columbian way of life will happen in no time. Friendly neighbors, southern appeal and a small town feel are just as appealing as the low cost apartments, and we’ve got plenty for you to choose from. We think you’ll be quite happy with what you find. Good luck finding your new apartment in Columbia, Tennessee! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Columbia, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Columbia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

