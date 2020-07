Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel extra storage oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible clubhouse dog park fire pit gym parking playground pool bbq/grill garage package receiving courtyard

*******Move in by July 15, 2020 and receive up to $750 off our 2 bedrooms when you sign a 12 month lease!****



We love to show off our beautiful community! Currently, we are excited to offer virtual, self-guided tours or in person tours by appointment! Please, email or call the leasing office!



The moment you reach the hilltop setting of The Farm at Golston Hill, you will want to make this brand new garden style community home. Looking out from the crest of Golston Hill offers a panorama of the Tennessee Highland Rim. Featuring scenic views, saltwater swimming pool with sun shelf, and an outdoor lounge with firepit, The Farm at Golston Hill offers you all the features to live a life that is far from ordinary. Contact us today to schedule your very own personal tour of our community!