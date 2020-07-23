/
maury county
103 Apartments for rent in Maury County, TN📍
$
60 Units Available
The Columns on Main
215 Columns Way, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,095
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1202 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1304 sqft
Welcome to Columns on Main Apartments, your new home sweet home.
4 Units Available
Arden Village
2474 Palomar Circle C-1, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,105
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1127 sqft
Elegant apartments have hardwood floors and private balconies. Ample storage space provided. The pet-friendly units allow cats and dogs. The nearby Nashville Highway makes commuting easy.
46 Units Available
Revere at Spring Hill
1000 Revere Place, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$989
983 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1291 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1560 sqft
Discover a whole new level of luxury living at Revere at Spring Hill Apartments. We are excited to offer the best in upscale resort style amenities and current, must have apartment features.
11 Units Available
Walden Creek Apartments
1000 Walden Creek Trce, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$960
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1366 sqft
Welcome home to luxury living at Walden Creek Apartments in Spring Hill. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom suite features well-proportioned rooms perfect for entertaining guests, large walk-in closets and an in-suite washer and dryer for your convenience.
13 Units Available
Villages at Springhill
200 Kedron Pkwy, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$932
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,098
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,274
1176 sqft
Close to Spring Hill Elementary School and Town Center Parkway. Community has a pool with sun terrace, a tennis court, volleyball and a sauna. Homes feature a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony/patio.
16 Units Available
Graymere Apartments
1955 Union Pl, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,000
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments with carpeted floors, fireplaces, central heating and private patios. Close to Columbia Mall and other shopping centers in the area. Pet-friendly, with on-site laundry, a clubhouse and a tennis court.
5 Units Available
The Ashley Columbia
2516 Pitts Ct, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,117
770 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,219
1052 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
42 Units Available
The Farm at Golston Hill
2550 Pillow Dr, Columbia, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,040
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1316 sqft
*******Move in by July 30, 2020 and receive up to $500 off our 2 bedrooms or a Garage for ONLY $25 for 6 months when you sign a 12 month lease!**** We love to show off our beautiful community! Currently, we are excited to offer virtual, self-guided
21 Units Available
Worthington Glen
1000 Worthington Lane, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$985
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1446 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-65 near Spring Hill Academy. Residents enjoy a resort-style pool, well-equipped game room and BBQ/grilling facilities. Package service and car wash area.
Contact for Availability
Grand Reserve at Spring Hill
3085 Commonwealth Drive, Spring Hill, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1253 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,362
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,402
1581 sqft
A life of comfort awaits you at The Grand Reserve at Spring Hill. Our beautiful community is situated in the heart of Spring Hill, Tennessee.
1 Unit Available
6035 Lori Anne Dr
6035 Lori Ann Drive, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2465 sqft
Great rental in Spring Hill features fireplace, granite countertops, hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, fenced in backyard, community pool and many more! Only 5 minutes to I-65 and shopping!
1 Unit Available
4008 Fox Run, N
4008 Fox Run North, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,990
1947 sqft
You will love the eat-in kitchen, which features an island and a dining area with great natural light. The master suite boasts a huge walk-in closet and a luxurious bathroom with double sinks, a garden tub and a separate shower.
1 Unit Available
4020 Sequoia Trl
4020 Sequoia Trail, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,905
1800 sqft
You will love the breakfast bar and dining area in the eat-in kitchen and the fireplace in the inviting and vaulted family room. The bedrooms offer great natural light and closet space.
1 Unit Available
3007 Gale Ct
3007 Gale Court, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,955
1900 sqft
This home features a kitchen with cabinet space and a pantry, family room with fireplace, master bed, and master bath. Exterior includes a backyard.
1 Unit Available
4009 Cadence Dr
4009 Cadence Drive, Spring Hill, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,865
2085 sqft
The open floor plan boasts an eat-in kitchen with gorgeous wood floors.
1 Unit Available
5003 Morning Dove Ln
5003 Morning Dove Lane, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1525 sqft
One level, open floor plan 1.2 miles from Saturn Parkway. We are going to paint the interior and should be ready by the end of July.
1 Unit Available
103 Cloverdale Drive
103 Cloverdale Dr, Columbia, TN
2 Bedrooms
$775
1560 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 103 Cloverdale Drive in Columbia. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3013 Persimmon St
3013 Persimmon St, Columbia, TN
8 Bedrooms
$1,900
2700 sqft
2018 built home and very nice family neighborhood. 4 Bedrooms and 2653 square ft. Home is ready for renters
1 Unit Available
688 Prominence Rd
688 Prominence Rd, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1500 sqft
Beautiful ranch home, SS appliances, covered deck, split bedroom plan, great location 10 minutes from I 65 15 minutes to Franklin, 30 minutes to Nashville
1 Unit Available
4962 Campbellsville pike
4962 Campbellsville Pike, Maury County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
nice mobile home, two bedroom, utility hook up's, new paint, new blinds, cleaned and ready to go
1 Unit Available
211 Valley Dr
211 Valley Dr, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1163 sqft
Very cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with large privacy fenced tree lined back yard. No carpet, refrigerator included. Close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Owner/Agent
1 Unit Available
2754 Belle Meade Pl
2754 Belle Meade Pl, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1497 sqft
Spacious living room and den with fireplace. Covered porch and deck. Convenient location to Saturn Parkway and shopping
1 Unit Available
255 Sunset Ln
255 Sunset Ln, Columbia, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1381 sqft
All Brick Single Family Home Located on a private dead end road. Home has 3 Bedrooms, 1 and a half Bathrooms with a full Basement living room and family room.
1 Unit Available
8007 Tiger Ct, N
8007 Tiger Court, Spring Hill, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2079 sqft
Beautiful home move in ready, 2 car garage, fenced yard, a cul-de-sac street, walking trails, convenient to expressway, golf, parks and amenities.
