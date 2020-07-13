Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

177 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Goodlettsville, TN

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
18 Units Available
Northcreek Commons Apartments
Centennial Crossing at Lenox Place
100 Lenox Pl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,080
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Crossing at Lenox Place in Goodlettsville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:20pm
$
7 Units Available
Clark Place
Summerfield Place
452 Moss Trl, Goodlettsville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,120
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1240 sqft
Summerfield Place, located in a quiet residential neighborhood in Goodlettsville, offers large 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans.

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Green
118 Habersham Ct
118 Habersham Court, Goodlettsville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1104 sqft
Available 09/01/20 2 Bed/1.5 Bath Townhouse with Fenced in Backyard - Property Id: 314982 OPEN HOUSE on JULY 20th, 5-7PM. Available SEPT 1st, (possibly sooner). This home has current tenants, please respect their privacy and do not disturb.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Windsor Green
107 Southampton Ct
107 Southampton Court, Goodlettsville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1936 sqft
This home is known for location to shopping, dining, retail and location to Interstate connection. Owner has the right to approve for a pet with a $400 non refundable pet deposit. $40 application fee per adult over 18. No showings until July 15th.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
139 Braxton Park Ln
139 Braxton Park Lane, Goodlettsville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3174 sqft
Goodlettsville rental! Fantastic floor plan! Lot's of wood flooring, See-thru fireplace! Separate Bonus Room, Gorgeous view from deck, Cul-de-sac lot that backs up to the woods! Newer HVAC and water heater.
Results within 1 mile of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
2 Units Available
Aquarius Apartments
Crestbrook Meadows
221 Aurora Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
910 sqft
Come home to Crestbrook Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood Courtyard
1203 Sylvia Dr.
1203 Sylvia Dr, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$998
900 sqft
Renovated Madison Duplex! Corner Lot! Nice Yard! Storage Unit! Pets Okay! - This is a great, affordable rental that is convenient to everything!! Within a short distance you are at the park, local elementary school, community center, playground,

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
Primerose Meadows
1211 N Graycroft Ave
1211 North Graycroft Avenue, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1296 sqft
**Available Immediately** **All leases must begin within 21 days of application date** Meticulously maintained duplex in lovely Madison neighborhood! Extremely spacious, fireplace in living room, ALL NEW stainless steel appliances, two large master

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Cedar Bluff
226 Macfie Drive
226 Macfie Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1377 sqft
2 bedroom 2.5 bath!!! Nice kitchen with white cabinets - great back splash - stainless appliances - tile flooring. Fireplace in living area. fenced yard with storage building. Pets allowed on a case by case basis plus pet rent.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood Courtyard
1011 Pierce Rd C
1011 Pierce Road, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$895
960 sqft
2 bed 1 bath. Great Fenced Yard. Neutral paint and carpet. Pets allowed on a case by case basis plus pet rent per month.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Cedarwood Courtyard
1528 Stoney River Lane
1528 Stoney River Ln, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,230
1875 sqft
4Bed, 2.5Ba in a nice quiet Neighborhood! - New house / New Neighborhood....Home for Lease that resides on a quiet cul-de-sac!! Best part is the homes proximity to downtown Nashville, East Nashville, Madison, etc.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 10:32am
1 Unit Available
140 Fieldcrest Circle
140 Fieldcrest Circle, Hendersonville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2661 sqft
Spacious home on cul-de-sac. Master on main level with formal dining, living room and kitchen with breakfast nook. 3 bedrooms upstairs with very large bonus room. New carpet throughout. Community offers two pools, playground and tennis court.
Results within 5 miles of Goodlettsville
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
$
26 Units Available
1070 Main
1070 W Main St, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$905
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,355
1212 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
11 Units Available
Sumner Estates
350 Old Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$850
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1140 sqft
Located in beautiful Hendersonville TN, Sumner Estates offerseverything you could want in an apartment community, including the price! Surrounded by mature trees, Sumner Estates is an escape from the hustle and bustle of the city, yet it is minutes
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 06:23am
1 Unit Available
Heron Walk
Crossings at Madison
110 Archwood Pl, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$910
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crossings at Madison in Nashville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
The Grove at Waterford Crossing
101 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,138
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,072
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,373
1343 sqft
Close to Nashville, Gallatin and Goodlettsville. Luxurious units include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Community features 24-hour maintenance, parking, pool, BBQ grill area and playground.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
11 Units Available
Heritage Square
Hickory Chase Apartment Homes
600 Heritage Dr, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$913
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$973
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1341 sqft
Located just a few minutes from I-65 and Downtown Nashville. Apartments feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious layouts, and washers and dryers in some units. On-site pool, clubhouse with WiFi, and an off-leash dog park provided.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
1 Unit Available
The Grande at Indian Lake
900 Tiffany Ln, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the heart of Henderson, newly renovated one- to three-bedroom units with granite countertops, vaulted ceilings and wood burning fireplaces with a resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, clubhouse, coffee bar, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
The Retreat at Indian Lake
908 Cardinal Lane, Hendersonville, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$933
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1000 sqft
Situated just northwest of Nashville in Hendersonville, TN, The Retreat at Indian Lake offers spacious apartments in a premier location.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 10 at 02:19pm
9 Units Available
The Reserve at Drakes Creek
231 New Shackle Island Rd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$887
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,112
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated homes with hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a playground and pool. Easy access to I-65. Close to Drakes Creek Park, where you can exercise and play sports.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:18am
7 Units Available
Heron Walk
Rothwood Apartments
600 Rothwood Ave, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$820
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wake up every day at Rothwood Apartments in Madison, TN where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.
Verified

1 of 59

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
32 Units Available
The Point at Waterford Crossing
100 Spade Leaf Blvd, Hendersonville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,150
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom homes have plank hardwood-style flooring, walk-in closets and full-size w/d. Swimming pools, fitness center and dog park in community. Close to the Grand Ole Opry, schools and shopping.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Heron Walk
Cedar Place
98 Randy Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$845
506 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
If you're new to Nashville or you've lived here all of your life but living downtown is too expensive, come see us! Located just off of Old Hickory Blvd near Gallatin Rd.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
22 Units Available
Woodlawn Estates
Amalie Meadows
300 Kate St, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$734
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$879
1025 sqft
Come home to Amalie Meadows in Madison, Tennessee where we pride ourselves on our ability to cultivate a sense of community for our residents.

July 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Goodlettsville Rent Report. Goodlettsville rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Goodlettsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Goodlettsville rents held steady over the past month

Goodlettsville rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.2% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Goodlettsville stand at $950 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,167 for a two-bedroom. Goodlettsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.9%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Tennessee

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Goodlettsville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Tennessee, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.9% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Franklin is the most expensive of all Tennessee's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,339; of the 10 largest cities in Tennessee that we have data for, Kingsport and Knoxville, where two-bedrooms go for $609 and $971, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3% and -0.3%).
    • Clarksville, Johnson City, and Chattanooga have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.5%, 2.2%, and 1.8%, respectively).

    Goodlettsville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Goodlettsville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Goodlettsville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Goodlettsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,167 is slightly below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Goodlettsville's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Goodlettsville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Goodlettsville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Nashville
    $950
    $1,160
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Murfreesboro
    $920
    $1,130
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Franklin
    $1,090
    $1,340
    -1.1%
    1.4%
    Hendersonville
    $1,020
    $1,250
    0
    0.7%
    Smyrna
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.7%
    2.6%
    Gallatin
    $860
    $1,050
    0.2%
    -0.3%
    Goodlettsville
    $950
    $1,170
    0
    1.2%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

