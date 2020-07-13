/
pet friendly apartments
15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Fairview, TN
7202 Jones Ln
7202 Jones Lane, Fairview, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,391
Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK Credit Repair is Available. Monthly: $1,391 Initial Down $20,000 Home Price $420,000 DESCRIPTION: Lease to Own our 4 bedroom 3 bath home on 6 acres of land in Fairview, TN.
7616 Hudlow Ct
7616 Hudlow Court, Fairview, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1328 sqft
Ranch Style 3BR 2BA Home Newly Painted! Hardwood Floors throughout Huge back yard fully fenced! Beautiful mature trees in front and backyard Pets Allowed within Pet Policy
Results within 10 miles of Fairview
Cross Timbers
865 Bellevue
865 Bellevue Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,448
1550 sqft
Pet-friendly and smoke-free one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community features garage, pool and dog park. Easy access to I-40, public transit and Memphis-Bristol Highway.
Westfield Condos
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd, Nashville, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,355
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,186
1478 sqft
Serene community located near shops, restaurants and nightlife in downtown Nashville. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, glass-enclosed showers and subway tile backsplash in the kitchen. Community has a resort-style pool, outdoor kitchen and yoga lawn.
4032 New Highway 96, W
4032 New Highway 96 W, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2388 sqft
All brick 4 bdrm home/2 full ba/2 half ba/huge living rm/dining rm/den/huge utility rm/eat-in kitchen/lots of closets/extra storage.
7477 Hwy 70S
7477 Highway 70 S, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1130 sqft
Brand New, 1st Floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo in Bellevue. Designer finishes, bright white kitchen with granite and herringbone tile backsplash, hardwood floors. One designated parking spot as well as open guest parking. Green space.
Boone Trace
8169 Settlers Way
8169 Settlers Way, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1768 sqft
8169 Settlers Way Available 08/15/20 4Bed, 2Ba West Nashville home, w/ Fenced Yard!! - Perfect West Nashville Location; Visualize yourself living in a quiet neighborhood with the option of jumping on I-40 within 3 minutes of leaving the house.
226 Baltusrol Rd
226 Baltusrol Road, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to Rent to Own our colonial style 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom home located in the family-friendly and highly desirable neighborhood of Temple Hills in Franklin.
1214 Temple Crest Dr
1214 Temple Road, Williamson County, TN
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2000 sqft
Only small dog permitted
Westfield Condos
115 Westfield Drive
115 Westfield Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1058 sqft
2 bedroom condo in Bellevue available immediately! With an outdoor community swimming pool, exercise room, tennis court and club house! Covered patio area. Wood burning fireplace. Pets may be excepted if they weigh less than 20 lbs.
788 Gloucester Lane
788 Gloucester Lane, Nashville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,080
2344 sqft
788 Gloucester Lane Available 08/01/20 4Bed Avondale Park Home w/ Fenced Yard!! - Avondale Park is a picturesque community with easy access to I-40 / Downtown Nashville / Briley Pkwy / Hwy 100 / Bellevue.
Riverbridge
3359 Harpeth Springs Dr
3359 Harpeth Springs Drive, Nashville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1216 sqft
Lovely townhouse for rent in West Nashville - Available mid July. Showings start June 28. Lovely townhouse convenient to I-40. Private Bathrooms for each Bedroom! Spacious. open floor plan.
Westfield Condos
412 Westfield Dr
412 Westfield Drive, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1586 sqft
Live in fast growing Bellevue! Directly behind the new Bellevue One Development with great shopping and restaurants! Minutes from Vanderbilt, Downtown Nashville, The Gulch. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath is super spacious and has brand new carpet.
8310 Dog Creek Rd
8310 Dog Creek Road, Hickman County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1980 sqft
This beautiful home located on 20.7 acres of land is ideal for contractors or someone who may be looking to get a breath of open air. This is a Large Home with 2000 square feet of space with a full kitchen, workshops, and utility room.
605 Sparrow Ct
605 Sparrow Court, Williamson County, TN
5 Bedrooms
$4,600
4560 sqft
605 Sparrow Ct Available 08/16/20 STUNNING Williamson County Home!!! - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 5 BR/3.