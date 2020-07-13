/
pet friendly apartments
135 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Oak Grove, KY
1 Unit Available
1989 Timberline Cir
1989 Timberline Circle, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$900
952 sqft
This is a very comfortable, 3 bed, 2 bath home. The easily accessible kitchen is equipped with updated appliances, and a nice view of the back yard. This kitchen has vinyl flooring, and fresh interior paint.Minutes away from gate 4 and 6.
1 Unit Available
919 Stateline Road
919 State Line Road, Oak Grove, KY
2 Bedrooms
$900
790 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/28/2020) Updated and ready for your decorating touches! This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath ranch style home located on a nice large level lot features a separate living room with ceiling fan, roomy country style eat in kitchen with all major
1 Unit Available
417 Filmore Rd
417 Filmore Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1124 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW!! Check out this 3 BR, 2 BA 1 car garage house close to base and I-24. The large private backyard is spacious with mature trees in the back. Pet Friendly (No Restricted breeds) 2 pet max with $250 deposit per pet.
1 Unit Available
958 Van Buren Avenue
958 Van Buren Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
980 sqft
958 Van Buren Avenue Available 09/22/20 Amazing Ranch Home Located minutes from Fort Campbell.
1 Unit Available
115 Grant Ave.
115 Grant Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$850
1008 sqft
115 Grant Ave. Available 08/01/20 - Super cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath close to post. New roof and HVAC to be installed July 2020 Pets considered with owner approval. Pits, Rotties and other like breeds welcome. Proof of renters insurance required.
1 Unit Available
411 Eddy Street
411 Eddy Street, Oak Grove, KY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
928 sqft
411 Eddy Street- (AVAILABLE NOW) Check out this cute 3 bed, 1 bath ranch style home located in a convenient to Fort Campbell, KY subdivision.
1 Unit Available
101 Bowers Court
101 Bowers Court, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
1072 sqft
101 Bowers Court Available 05/15/20 101 Bowers Ct - Three bedroom, two bathroom one level home located close to post and right off of I-24. Large two car garage, chain link fenced back yard, vinyl/laminate flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
1116 Keith Avenue
1116 Keith Avenue, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$920
1120 sqft
1116 Keith Avenue Available 10/21/19 Beautiful Ranch Home Close to Post! - Step into this adorable ranch home super close to Fort Campbell! This beauty boasts a large living room with plenty of natural lighting, open eat-in kitchen with tons of
1 Unit Available
1012 Cooper Drive
1012 Cooper Drive, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1179 sqft
1012 Cooper Drive- (AVAILABLE 7/16/2020) Great ranch style home located convenient to post, I-24, shopping and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
126 Gail Street
126 Gail Street, Oak Grove, KY
3 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
126 Gail Street Available 08/22/20 Enchanting Ranch Home; - Walk into your Spacious Living Area Showcasing Impeccable Engineered Wood Flooring flowing through to the Hallway and Dining Space.
1 Unit Available
404 Thompsonville Lane #5
404 Thompsonville Ln, Oak Grove, KY
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
(AVAILABLE 7/24/2020) Renovated and ready to move in 1 bed, 1 bath apartments with combination living and dining space, nook style kitchen with major appliances, large bath with shower/tub combination, great size bedroom with large closet attached.
Results within 1 mile of Oak Grove
Verified
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr, Clarksville, TN
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
925 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 Unit Available
617 Fennec Way
617 Fennec Way, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2100 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom.with 3 Full Baths. Hardwood floors, stone fireplace in living room. Kitchen has all stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Large deck with a nice fenced in back yard. Available for move-in August 1st.
1 Unit Available
2200 Pendleton Drive
2200 Pendleton Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$915
1364 sqft
PETS: Mgmt Approval - Kitchen/Dining Area vinyl to be replaced
1 Unit Available
775 Sturdivant Dr
775 Srudivant Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1325 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with privacy fence and two car garage. New paint throughout home! Eat-in kitchen with spacious breakfast area, master suite with walk-in closet, natural lighted great room. Dogs okay under 75 pounds with approval and fee.
1 Unit Available
1017 Sunrise Dr
1017 Sunrise Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1897 sqft
1017 Sunrise Dr Available 08/11/20 1017 Sunrise Drive - Great floor plan with large eat in kitchen with island, built in desk, large master bedroom, separate tub and shower, bonus room over garage, upstairs laundry.
1 Unit Available
1263 Archwood Dr
1263 Archwood Drive, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1500 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with vaulted ceilings, fireplace, large dining area, eat in kitchen with steel appliances, master suite with full bath, all guest rooms on second floor, pet friendly!
Results within 5 miles of Oak Grove
Verified
6 Units Available
The Residences at 1671 Campbell
1671 Fort Campbell Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$677
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$799
860 sqft
Welcome home to The Residences at 1671 Campbell, located in Clarksville, TN.
Verified
4 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$633
589 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$787
855 sqft
Welcome Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here.
Verified
2 Units Available
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive, Clarksville, TN
2 Bedrooms
$865
1050 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
12 Units Available
Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd, Clarksville, TN
1 Bedroom
$685
504 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
***Due to COVID-19, we are taking extra precautions to enhance the safety for our staff and residents. If you are interested in touring one of our beautiful apartment homes, we encourage you to contact us to schedule an appointment.
1 Unit Available
1157 Meachem Dr
1157 Meachem Drive, Montgomery County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1995 sqft
3 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage, privacy fence, covered deck, fenced yard, call for pet approval
1 Unit Available
1132 Chinook Cir
1132 Chinook Circle, Clarksville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1966 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story home, convenient to Fort Campbell, features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, large great room w/fireplace, large kitchen, fabulous master suite w/whirlpool bath, 2 car garage, extended lower deck area and a private deck off the master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
1302 Loren Cir
1302 Loren Circle, Clarksville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2080 sqft
Huge kitchen with beautiful tile floors and large pantry. Leveled yard with lots of space to play, beautiful country front porch. Huge bonus room! Large bedrooms with large closets. Pets ok with approval and fee. No vicious breeds or puppies.
